Nike’s Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup kit: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Nike launched a fully-fledged FIFA World Cup kit collection for the prestigious Qatar-held tournament, which featured 13 different countries. The swoosh label has launched the away and home kits for all 13 participating countries, including the current quarterfinal nation, the Croatia national football team.

For the Croatia national football team, the Oregon-based sportswear label prepared a vibrant jersey collection that symbolizes Croatian pride.

The collection was launched ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 via Nike and select retailers on September 15, 2022, exclusively for members. A wider and general release took place on both the Nike and Croatia websites on September 21, 2022.

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) collaborated with their technical partner Nike to present their new take on the iconic checkered shirt of the Croatia team, which was debuted by the world vice-champions on the Qatar field.

Both home and away jerseys were worn by Luka Modric and the rest of the team during the FIFA World Cup, where the team is aiming to recapture the magic of 2018. The official swoosh label site describes the collection,

"Show your support as the competition heats up in our Croatia football shirts. Whether you're watching at home, jumping out of your seat in the stands or recreating action on the pitch, these new tops and jerseys give you the same look as the pros. Get in on the action by picking up home and away shirts for the whole family."

The home kit is remixed in red and white hues, while the away kit is inspired by nature. The official press release introduces both the away and home kits,

"The 2022 Croatian home kit introduces a modern take on the globally recognized checkered pattern that symbolizes Croatian pride. The clean lines of the home kit underline the core Croatian values of family, passion and tradition, while the away kit’s blurred, wavy lines nod to the ebbs and flows of Croatia’s Adriatic coastline."

The first focus is on the home kit, which is animated by the themes of Vatreno Srce, which means hearts on fire. It is a nod to the character of Croatian people who are hard-working and passionate. The jersey features an intricate placement of the University Red Checkered patterns, which are contrasted by Battle blue hues.

The second item on the list is the away kit, which is another reimagining of the iconic checkered pattern. In the away kit, the checkered pattern is reimagined through the lens of national pride and nature.

The checkered are blurred and utilized by a color palette of laser blue and blackened blue. These checkers are designed to resemble the flows of the Adriatic Sea. Croatia captain Luka Modrić comments on the latest jerseys in a press release,

"I’m immensely proud of the fact that I’ve gotten to put on the Croatian shirt more times than anyone else, and I’m excited to soon be stepping out onto the pitch in a new team kit that simultaneously updates and honors the tradition of the iconic Croatian checkers."

More Croatian history is inculcated in the designs with the typeface, which is applied on the back of the shirt, and is inspired by the historic Croatian Glagolitic alphabet.

The jersey is made out of Nike's innovative Dri-FIT ADV technology, which is a breathable knit material. The shirt is also made from at least 75% recycled polyester. The jerseys can currently be purchased in a few sizes at Nike or at reseller sites such as StockX.

