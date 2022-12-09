Karim Benzema: 4 best football boots worn by the French player

Karim Benzema is one of the leading figures in the X line, which was created for players who use their actions to arouse uproar on the field. The Real Madrid forward is one of them, hence why he wears the unique Adidas X silhouettes, a design ideal for players who veer away from the forward prototypical model, players who like to surprise their opponents with their movements.

Benzema exhibits greater participation than normal in his playstyle, aiming to provide ideas to connect with other offensive players and win the game. He has established himself as an integral part of both the French national team and Real Madrid. These X boots can enhance these qualities, giving his game greater efficiency.

If you’re an ardent lover of football and want to know more about Karim Benzema's worn football boots, then continue reading as we have listed a few of them below.

Adidas X19.1 and three other football boots worn by Karim Benzema during his professional career

1) Adidas X Speedportal .1 Firm Ground boots

These Adidas X Speedportal shoes involve synthetic yarn construction for the top. It is still incredibly thin, and Adidas' innovative X Speedportal material is substantially less rigid than that of the earlier generations, providing a far more comfortable fit when you insert your foot inside the boots.

These cleats feature a crucial internal cable technology called Agilitycage, which gives the player the stability required just before making explosive movements on the pitch. PrimeKnit, a material that provides tightness and warmth in equal measure, is once more present in the instep region.

2) Adidas X Speedportal .1 Firm Ground boots "Solar Green"

The Adidas X Speedportal.1 FG soccer boots were made available to fans and were not player exclusive. On either a dry or wet natural grass pitch, these knit boots are appropriate. The color scheme of solar green, solar red, and solar yellow is used in this high-end footwear.

The revamped version of X, dubbed SpeedPortal, featured vibrant hues and had significant uniqueness.

This generation of the German company's speed silo boots were introduced with the goal of enhancing the efficiency, stability, and design of one of the most popular professional footwear. The brand decided to launch Speedportal in the fluorine green shade because it perfectly complements the X ideology.

The exterior is constructed of synthetic yarn. The material that the brand utilized to create this X Speedportal is still super thin, but it is far less restrictive than the substance used to create the older model, and the experience it provides when you place your feet inside of the boot seems significantly more satisfying.

3) Adidas X19.1 “Encryption Pack”

Benzema wore Adidas X19.1 cleats from the "Encryption Pack" while playing for Real Madrid in the 2019-20 La Liga and UEFA Champions League. As you might expect, they are among the best in Europe, and this pair has a number of cool and distinctive alterations that set them apart from the retail version that Adidas sells commercially.

Given that Benzema is one of Adidas' top tier endorsed athletes, the boots are of course created to order and specifically fit for Benzema at Adidas' headquarters factory in Germany.

4) Adidas X Speedflow .1 Firm Ground boots “Purple Rush”

This entire football boot is wrapped up in a Purple Rush/Silver Metallic/Mint Rush color scheme. The field becomes your playground when razor-sharp reflexes combine with lightning-fast movement. These Adidas X, helps you find your football groove.

These sturdy boots support quick feet and critical reflexes. Agility cage ties feet in for jumps and twists, and the Carbitex carbon-fibre inserts as well as elevated forefoot helps spark powerful acceleration. The Adidas PRIMEKNIT skin, which features UEFA Champions League insignia, delivers comfort and assurance.

These were the top four boots that have been worn by Karim Benzema during his professional career. If you’re interested in getting your hands on any of the aforementioned pairs, then check out the online locations of Adidas and its partnering Adidas Football retail marketplaces.

