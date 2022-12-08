Sporting giant Nike, which has been making its place in the footballing world and has icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe wearing their boots, has had a significant role in the 2022 World Cup as well. After launching national federation kits for 13 teams participating in the FIFA World Cup, the label also launched a French flag-themed jersey.

The swoosh label decided to step up its game and celebrate the ongoing FIFA World Cup by releasing home and away kits for the French national football team. France has currently qualified for the quarter-finals of the football World Cup taking place in Qatar.

The jersey kit was launched ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Nike and select retailers released the kit exclusively for loyalists and members on September 15, 2022, while a general public release followed on September 21, 2022.

Nike 2022 France National Football Team kit inspired by the French Toile de Jouy and France Nouveau

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kick-started on November 20, 2022, in Qatar, which marked it as the first Middle Eastern country to hold the prestigious tournament. The France 2022 FIFA World Cup kit collection celebrates the French modernity of today while also paying homage to the heritage of the country. The collection is further representative of the nation's pride and its rich cultural heritage.

The 2022 French FIFA collection further highlights Nike's culture of innovation. The official press release introduces the 2022 France federation kit as,

"The new French collection celebrates the France Nouveau, or New France—a fusion of the country’s heritage and future."

The site further gives the details of the home jersey and kit which celebrates the strength and solidarity of the nation,

"The oak leaf and olive branch pattern of the home kit represents strength, solidarity and peace. Classic French design cues include a tricolor insert on the short, a jacquard sock and cuff and gold detailing."

The away kit of the nation is inspired by the iconic French and Les Bleus imagery. The official press release states,

"The away kit graphic, inspired by French toile de Jouy, is made up of iconic French and Les Bleus imagery like the Cockerel, botanicals, the Arc de Triomphe and Clairefontaine."

The jersey comes clad in a "Midnight Navy/Metallic Gold" color scheme as the navy base is accentuated with metallic gold upon the logos. The home kit of the reigning world champions is available in these stunning colors. The jersey is based on the same template used for the Chelsea Football Club 2022-23 home kit.

The away kit, on the other hand, comes in a vibrant pattern combining a white base with royal blue hues.

The most prominent feature of the home kit is the collar, which features a subtle button at the front. The home shirt is designed for an understated look and, apart from the subtle pattern appearing over the collar and sleeve cuffs, the shirt features a French flag.

The kits also feature white shorts and red socks inspired by the traditional Toile de Jouy fabric.

The jersey collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on September 15, 2022, exclusively for members and on September 21, 2022, to the general public. Currently, these are available at reseller sites such as StockX.

