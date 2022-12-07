Cristiano Ronaldo’s Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite CR7 FG cleats: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Earlier this year, Nike unveiled the Mercurial line, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo's distinctive design for the 2022 World Cup.

The new Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite CR7 FG features an exclusive pattern that respects Portuguese art, and Ronaldo has already embraced them for the game.

The recently developed Nike Zoom Mercurial CR7 football boots were dropped only a few weeks ago on October 31, 2022. These exquisitely crafted soccer shoes were originally priced at $275 (EUR 275, GBP 230) for each pair. Cristiano Ronaldo fans and other sneaker enthusiasts can find these pairs online as well as in-store locations of Nike and a slew of other affiliated retail marketplaces.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2022 Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite CR7 FG football cleats are inspired by Portuguese culture

For a significant chunk of his professional career, Cristiano Ronaldo has sported Nike football cleats. He signed on with the company in 2003, after which, in 2016, he signed a $1 billion permanent endorsement contract.

This year, the label has designed a pair of football cleats to be sported by Ronaldo exclusively for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The description of the latest Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite CR7 FG on the Swoosh’s official website reads:

“Like Cristiano Ronaldo, the azulejo tiles are a Portuguese national treasure. For the Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite CR7, we took visual inspiration from the Portuguese icons to show what can be achieved when one dedicates themselves to the craft. Now loaded with a football-specific Zoom Air unit, you can put the pedal down in the waning minutes of a match—when it matters most.”

These 2022 World Cup cleats feature a White/Metallic Copper/Concord color palette. The Mercurial Air Zoom shoe was designed after the magnificent Azulejo tiles of Portugal. The design is even included on the boot's soleplate.

The upper is decorated with motifs from instantly recognizable CR7 signature cleats, like the Safari model. The player’s Zoom Mercurial soccer boots are comparable to the classic hues of the brand-new 2022 Nike Zoom Mercurial in terms of both engineering and materials.

The top speed cage, which locks the foot to the outsole without adding weight, is constructed of a light but sturdy polymer.

Tri-star studs on the shoe offer multi-directional friction with each stride, enabling quick and secure direction changes. When accelerating, heel studs offer balance and gripping. During fast beginnings, the toe-off center studs are useful for providing improved grip.

A revised design enhances the fit alongside a more curved toe box and improved heel lockdown.

In this exclusive footwear, the brand has incorporated its brand new Zoom Air unit, which is engineered particularly for football. When it matters the most, such as when scoring a goal, getting the ball first, or eluding defenders, it sits in the plate and offers an additional degree of springy sensation that makes players move faster on the field.

Those who are eyeing to get their hands on these innovative Cristiano Ronaldo football boots, check them out with the online locations of Nike and its partnering retail sellers before they sell out.

