Where to buy Lionel Messi x Adidas X Speedportal "Leyenda"? Price, release date, and more explored

Now that the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 is finally upon us, Adidas is giving their loyalists a final surprise by launching a pair dedicated to Lionel Messi. The FIFA World Cup is due to kick off on November 20, 2022, and this might be the footballer's fifth and most likely his final World Cup.

To celebrate this occasion, the Three Stripes label is rolling out a "Leyenda" makeover upon the X Speedportal football boots for Lionel Messi. The silhouette is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select football retailers on November 22, 2022, at £300 (approx $356).

The Argentinian player will be receiving a new cleat makeover for his fifth world cup. The X Speedportal "Leyenda" football boots are a throwback to the beginning of his journey. The pair is similar to the Adidas F30 boots, which the Argentinian player wore at the 2006 World Cup.

The silhouette arrives after the previous release of Adidas "Comeback Pack," which is inspired by the gold boots worn by Zinedine Zidane at the 2006 World Cup. The latest silhouette is called the "Leyenda," the Spanish word for "legend."

The latest Lionel Messi x Adidas X Speedportal "Leyenda" football boot comes in a gold makeover. Introducing the shoes, the official site states:

"Only the very best get to wear golden adidas boots on football's biggest stage. As Argentina's perfect 10 sets out to lift the ultimate prize, these special X Speedportal boots celebrate Lionel Messi's glittering legacy. Inspired by details from the boots he wore on his big stage debut in 2006, their adaptive adidas PRIMEKNIT upper stands out in gold."

The new X Speedportal boots are clad in gold hues with contrasting speckles of black, blue, and white colors to represent the shades in the Argentinian flag. Moreover, the boot's medial side features the +F50.6 Tunit to celebrate the style.

Meanwhile, the lateral side of the boot replicates the inline X Speedportal with a white surface that pays homage to Lionel Messi's 10's in the fifth and last World Cup as the 2022 FIFA tournament starts. The silhouette comes with multiple technological advancements, such as the SPPEDFRAME technology comes fit with a lightweight Speedframe sole plate. The official site also provides additional details about the shoe, stating:

"On the lightweight Speedframe outsole, a springy Carbitex carbon-fiber insert will help him launch his country towards a hat-trick of world titles."

adidas Football @adidasfootball Leo Messi X Speedportal Leyenda: would you rock it or stock it? 🤤 Leo Messi X Speedportal Leyenda: would you rock it or stock it? 🤤 https://t.co/xEkbJbY5yC

The lightweight sole plate was first introduced in 2022, with a multi-directional stud design that offers enhanced agility and grip for direction changes. The silhouette is constructed from recycled material, while the upper is made of 50% content.

A comprehensive stability system can be made with Carbon Heel Lock, which is a rigid but lightweight carbon piece. The Adidas Primeknit collar gives a stretchy feel that provides ease of entry, ultralight comfort, and support.

