Adidas UltraBoost DNA x Copa World Cup shoes: Where to buy, price, and more explored

The German activewear giant Adidas recently launched an all-new Adidas UltraBoost DNA x Copa World Cup footwear pack. This pack comprises of four colorways, each of which is inspired by the national color themes of the South American countries of Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

For readers interested in purchasing the recently launched Adidas UltraBoost DNA x Copa World Cup sneaker pack, it's available to buy from the brand’s website. All four colorways are being offered at a retail price tag of $200 for each pair.

Adidas UltraBoost DNA x Copa World Cup shoes are dressed in colors of different countries

Here's a detailed look at the four colorways offered under the latest UltraBoost DNA x Copa World Cup sneaker pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

In honor of the World Cup, Adidas has developed a pair of Ultraboost x Copa sneakers for the different American teams that fans are supporting. The description of the Adidas UltraBoost DNA x Copa World Cup sneakers on the shoe label’s official web page reads:

“Celebrate one of the greatest sporting events on earth when you lace up in the UltraBoost x Copa World Cup shoes. They bring the iconic look of our classic soccer boots to everyday kicks. Adidas BOOST delivers instant comfort and incredible energy return with each step to keep you going strong all day.”

Earlier this year, Adidas presented their very first Ultraboost x Copa boots, including seven different colorways and customizations for each MLS team. Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico are the four countries in the Americas that make up Adidas' second drop of running trainers, with this latest pack known as the Adidas Ultraboost DNA x Copa World Cup.

Besides the Colombian colorway, which pairs navy blue with red and yellow embellishments, each shoe is colored in the typical home kit color schemes of its respective nation. The federation badge is worn on the tongue flap, and each team's national culture and identity are represented by a shoelace decoration.

Take a closer look at the badges of respective countries and tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Mexican variant of UltraBoost DNA x Copa World Cup shoes is dressed in a Vivid Green / Cloud White / Bold Green color scheme. Up next, the Colombian colorway is made using a Collegiate Navy / Bright Yellow / Team Power Red 2 color palette.

The third Chile-inspired ensemble features a Active Red / Cloud White / Collegiate Navy palette. Finally, the Argentinian colorway of UltraBoost DNA arrives with a striking Light Blue / Core Black / Cloud White color scheme.

All four national pairs are complete with a highly coveted BOOST midsole, made with white hues. These Copa World Cup sneakers will be delivered in customized shoe boxes with flowing multicolored overlays on them.

While the Argentinian shoe is offered with two sets of navy and white laces, both the Colombian and Mexican versions are offered with an additional pair of red lace sets, alongside their navy and green lace loops, respectively.

All variants of these UltraBoost shoes were made using recycled plastic, further highlighting the environmental awareness of the brand. This fact is even mentioned on the website:

“Made with a series of recycled materials, this upper features at least 50% recycled content. This product represents just one of our solutions to help end plastic waste.”

Don’t miss out on the newly released Adidas UltraBoost DNA x Copa World Cup shoes that are currently available for purchase. These sneakers are offered in multiple sizing options, so purchase a pair before they sell out.

