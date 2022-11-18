5 best black Adidas running shoes to buy in 2022 

Black never goes out of fashion. As a result, sneakerheads drool over black running kicks and never miss a chance to get their hands on new black silhouettes from leading footwear brands. Therefore, like every rising label, Adidas also delivers amazing black running kicks to the sneaker world.

The German brand has revolutionized the footwear industry by providing the sneaker world with some of the most striking silhouettes that are stylish and functional. Sneakerheads take pride in wearing the three stripes because every Adidas shoe provides them with style and robust mobility.

Here are five incredible black running sneakers of 2022 that shoe enthusiasts must have on their shelves.

The Superstar Shoes and four more black Adidas running sneakers that are taking the sneaker world by storm

1) Adidas Superstar Shoes

These kicks were initially constructed in the 70s for basketball courts. Later, the hip-hop icons started celebrating in the 1980s, and these kicks eventually became a lifestyle staple for sneakerheads. The silhouette provides protection and style, just as in the basketball courts.

Sneakerheads can flaunt these kicks while walking down the street or attending social gatherings without fear of being stepped on and damaging the silhouette. The Adidas Superstar is a retro classic that still allures the sneaker world. The kicks feature the three stripes trademark with a rubber outsole and come in other colorways apart from black.

The sneaker was first released in the 1970s. Due to its popularity, Adidas continues to sell the superstar shoes for $100 at select stores and on the three stripes' official website.

2) Adidas Gazelle Shoes

After making its debut in 1966, the Gazelle became the three stripes' most essential sneakers. While the design appears simple by modern standards, it was once one of the label's most pioneering designs, as it was one of the first kicks created with quality suede footwear.

Most emerging sneaker brands opted for leather construction at the time. Following this, suede offered an equal degree of flexibility with the added benefit of more cushiony, light uppers.

The Adidas Gazelle is a well-known kick that is still available for sneakerheads at $100 in different iterations, even after its original release in the 1960s.

3) Adidas Ultraboost DNA 1.0

These kicks are as comfortable as any other pair for a short-distance run. They feature all the technologies that sports enthusiasts prefer, one of them being the excellent energy return of Boost. Additionally, the 1.0 in the name of this version of Ultraboost refers to the primeknit iteration.

The Ultraboost DNA contains the genetic material of one of Adidas's most renowned performance runners, yet it is designed to be used on a daily basis. Constructed with a torsion system, this pair has a black lace closure and a fitcounter molded heel counter.

The Adidas Ultraboost DNA 1.0 was released in December 2020 for $180 at the official Adidas e-site.

4) Adidas Terrex Soulstride

The Adidas Terrex Soulstride delivers value and durability from head to toe. It is among the most cost-effective sneakers in the Adidas rotation, along with construction for the best performance, mobility, and ride. Regardless of their low cost, the sneakers are well-crafted enough to work on both road and trail running.

This sneaker is best for running, hiking, or just a simple jog, as the innersole soft cushion supports the movement. The kicks were introduced to the world in 2011 and came in various colorways. However, the black one made the cut from the rest in popularity for making sneakerheads run without fear of being stepped on.

The Adidas Terrex Soulstride is available at select retail stores for $64.

5) Adidas Duramo 10

The Duramo's tenth version remains an incredible value statement. Adidas has recently improved its low-cost running shoe, and the new Duramo demonstrates this.

The cost-effective trainer has an EVA midsole for comfort and a complete rubber outsole for traction and reliability. Although the side profile of the kicks looks familiar, the midsole seems the same as the Boston 10, except that the midsole is a regular EVA.

These stellar kicks are available at the official retail site of the three stripes for $70.

Running is an excellent sport, and having the best kicks for it, especially in black, is the icing on the cake. So, grab a pair of these black running sneakers and go for a jog in style!

