Where to buy Adidas NMD S1 Triple Black sneakers? Release date and more explored

Germany-based sportswear giant Adidas has been reviving its NMD line in the past few years, and with the launch of the NMD S1 silhouette in 2021, the project has been moving in the right direction.

Following the reveal of an iteration in collaboration with Philllllthy, the popular Adidas Originals' silhouette is receiving an iconic triple black makeover.

The NMD S1 Triple Black, as the name suggests, will be presented in an entirely black silhouette, including its sock-like prime knit upper and the iconic futuristic BOOST soles. The pair is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, CONFIRMED, and at select retailers on August 12, 2022.

More about the upcoming Adidas NMD S1 Triple Black sneakers

Upcoming sleek looking Adidas NMD S1 Triple Black sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Adidas NMD S1 was first delivered in triple white and was only reserved for a few athletes, influencers, family, and friends, before a small batch was released for retail. Now, the shoe will come dressed in triple-white's counter part, aka triple black.

The new S series of the NMD line features a woven sock-like upper, which is reminiscent of the Nike VaporMax Flyknit silhouette from the three stripe footwear catalog.

The silhouette arrives in four distinct sections, i.e., translucent mid panels, ribbed toes, tightened collar and tongue weave, and flexible heels. The official site describes the product:

"Dubbed S1 as an abbreviation of “Sneaker Number 1”, the provocative silhouette daringly evolves the NMD lineage with a Black color update. The outcome – a stripped back look that stays true to an ethos of purposeful simplicity, considered aesthetics, and formal innovation."

The shoe is simple in concept, but it is complex with its technical composition. The quarter panels of the upper features the monomesh windows, which adds more breathability.

The Adidas Originals' iconic BOOST midsole and the plugs are integrated in the semi-translucent TPU shell. The outsoles, on the other hand, pay homage to the archival Marathon TR model with the 3D trefoil pattern. The look is completed with the PU dipped lace tips, molded foam sockliners, and reflective laces.

The most intriguing aspect of the shoe is the special addition of Trefoil tread and the instep block, which is a nod to the OG NMD's. The official press release of the German footwear label gives more details of the shoe:

"Elevated by nature, the new Black colorway of the NMD S1 silhouette comes cased within a premium box replete with individual shoe bags, custom shoe trees, and an additional pair of laces."

adidas alerts @adidasalerts The adidas NMD_S1 returns in Made to Be Remade form in a Triple Black colorway with a bicolor encapsulated Boost sole, releasing Thursday, May 19. The adidas NMD_S1 returns in Made to Be Remade form in a Triple Black colorway with a bicolor encapsulated Boost sole, releasing Thursday, May 19. https://t.co/PG9HrCQfrp

The NMD S1 effectively evolves the original design language and creates a silhouette that is much bolder and futuristic.

The dark black finish over the fixtures gives the sneaker a more well-defined look. The subtle hits of white and brown give a contrasted look as they make their way over the collars, and mid panels.

First debuted back in 2015, the Adidas original's NMD created plenty of hype, partly due to its comfort, versatility, and design and partly due to the hype of Kanye West shifting to the Trefoil company.

Over the last six years, the NMD line has been remade and reimagined multiple times but the new NMD S1 is one of the most impactful models of recent times.

One can avail these carefully crafted NMD S1 Triple Black silhouette on the CONFIRMED app on August 12, 2022.

