Where to buy Philllllthy x Adidas NMD S1 sneakers? Everything we know so far

The German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with fashion designer Phillip Leyesa, known as Philllllthy, for an iteration of NMD S1. Phillip Leyesa, known for his vintage and nostalgic spin over the iconic sneakers such as Air Jordan 1 and for his DIY clothing design, is finally getting his own sneaker collaboration with the Three Stripes label.

The media company Complex Sneakers revealed that the three-stripes brand's latest collaboration is coming out with Philllllthy for an NMD S1 makeover. According to Complex, the collaborative offering is slated to be released on November 15, 2022, on Adidas, confirmed for a retail price of $220.

More about the upcoming Philllllthy x Adidas NMD S1 debut collaborative sneakers

Upcoming Philllllthy x Adidas NMD S1 debut collaborative sneakers (image via @unavailable.rsrch / Instagram)

At the end of last year (2021), the German sportswear giant introduced the latest silhouette from the NMD project, dubbed the NMD S1 from the Adidas Originals label. This now marks the first collaborative silhouette of the NMD S1 sneakers.

During the rollout of 2021 sneakers, Phillip Leyesa caught the attention of the three stripes brand after he made a custom of one-of-one colorways of the NMD S1.

Leyesa reimagined the piece with the inspiration of the Japanese mending technique, which he has continued to do in apparel and sneaker pieces as well.

In the first look of the collaborative NMD S1, the shoes seem donned in the black/cream/indigo blue colorway. The upper is constructed in primeknit space-dyed yarns.

The silhouette collaboration, which marks the first official work between the customizer and the sportswear giant, is donned in white and black base on the upper, strongly accented by pale blue hues. The pale blue overlays are seen over the shoes' midsole plugs, tongue area, and heels.

A darker shade of blue, indigo, is seen donning the toe roll and signature three stripes of the German sportswear giant. The indigo blue hue is further accentuated by Adidas Original's trefoil branding, which features over the midsoles.

The collars also don a soft gray-bluish hue. The full-length Boost midsole, dressed in pristine white, is seen accentuating the "P" moniker branding of Philllllthy over the sole. The look is finished with a natural leather and gum rubber outsole to contrast with the entire shoe.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Phillip “Philllllthy” Leyesa receives his very own adidas NMD_S1 collaboration Phillip “Philllllthy” Leyesa receives his very own adidas NMD_S1 collaboration https://t.co/Yhdv17nQPn

The most prominent feature of the shoes is the unique, checkered weave pattern over the upper. The collaborative pair of the NMD S1 is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and a few select retailers for $220.

Although no information has been revealed by the involved labels yet, according to the Complex Sneakers page, the shoes are slated to be released on November 15, 2022.

However, the date could be changed as many sneaker release dates have shuffled around in 2022, reported Complex.

More about sneaker customizer Phillip Leyesa aka Philllllthy's collaboration with Adidas

In 2022, we have seen multiple brands collaborating with various industries for collections, including food-inspired shoes, pop-culture-inspired shoes, and more. However, the German sportswear giant is one of the labels to have an edge. They have joined forces with everyone from the iconic toy label LEGO to sweet M&M and renowned artists like Bad Bunny.

Now, adding to a roster of collaborative partners, the three stripes brand is collaborating with shoe customizer Phillip Leyesa, who has a good following on his social media and went viral due to a custom NMD S1 makeover.

Leyesa has often tweaked and aged up multiple sneakers and has caught the attention of 66k followers and the German brand itself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far