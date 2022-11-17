5 best shoes for Arthritis

People with arthritis face numerous challenges when looking for footwear that is both comfortable and functional. As a result, many sneaker brands are adopting advanced technologies and designs to release cutting-edge kicks for arthritis patients.

All of the well-known footwear companies design and build sneakers for various sports, including basketball, football, running, and many others. However, some segments of the sneakers industry focus on creating shoes for people with arthritis.

Skechers and New Balance have released a slew of arthritis sneakers in a variety of colorways and designs over the years. Therefore, the following are the top five arthritic shoes for sneakerheads.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V11 and four other shoes suited for individuals with arthritis

1) Skechers GO Walk Joy Women's Walking Shoes

Every sneakerhead can discover the joy of walking in total comfort through Skechers GO Walk Joy Women's Walking Sneakers. The kicks come with an innovative 5GEN midsole design, Air Cooled Goga Mat Technology insole with firm cushioning, and a mesh upper.

The shoe's construction also includes a pull tab for easy wear, a padded collar for comfort, and a naturally expandable structure for a natural fit. The sneakers are available for $65 at various select stores.

2) New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V11

Compared to other New Balance shoes, these kicks stand out in the best way possible. The sneakers are super-cushioned, adaptive, and have a well-designed heel-to-toe rocker. When running, the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V11 has a springy, efficient feel that perfectly matches the adequate underfoot cushioning. In addition, the upper is seamless, one-piece, and comfortable (except for the tongue).

The 1080 V11 from the New Balance Fresh Foam family retails for $150 at New Balance stores and has already garnered the name for stellar arthritis shoes among sneakerheads.

3) New Balance Women's 813 V1 Hook and Loop

The New Balance Women's 813 V1 Hook and Loop is a fantastic combination of aesthetic meets athletes. As for the sneaker's construction, the underside of the Hook and Loop 813 is lined with a total length of rubber. Additionally, the material is firm and long-lasting, making it impossible for the shoe to slip on most surfaces.

While the outsole of the sneaker features a tread pattern to improve momentum, the upper part is made of supple leather to give more structure to the sneaker and is not too stiff to restrict mobility.

The sneakers retailed for $59 at select retail stores for individuals with arthritis.

4) Hoka One Bondi 7

The Hoka One One Bondi 7 is the most cushioned shoe in the HOKA road-shoe rotation, providing a smooth, balanced trip over any distance. The Bondi 7 features a similar full EVA midsole, signature Meta-Rocker technology as its predecessor, and a breathable mesh upper. The kicks have a phenomenally push collar, providing a win-win situation for people with arthritis.

Moreover, the collar is constructed with cushioned memory foam and created to fit a narrow heel. It further matches the broader range of ankles and clutches the Achilles in cozy comfort.

The sneaker starts at select retail stores for $159 and is available in different colorways for both men and women.

5) New Balance 990v5

The New Balance rotation caters to the sneaker community by releasing kicks for different purposes. For example, the New Balance 990v5 is a brainchild of this label that is perfect for runners. This sneaker is an exquisite amalgamation of style and performance and serves perfectly as a staple for both fashion runways and morning runs.

The sneaker's construction includes double-density collar foam that delivers comfort for ankles and features a stable yet supportive midsole. The sneaker went on sale for $184 at various select stores and became popular in no time.

These five arthritis sneakers are a must-have for every sneakerhead dealing with the condition. Let us know in the comments which sneakers you would like to wear to get more ease during mobility.

