Paul Pogba has elevated himself to one of the most prominent public figures at present for a number of reasons. One is certainly his skill on the field for his club as well as the French national team, alongside a physical feat that aids in ball recovery, great approach, and deadly shooting.

However, Paul Pogba is much more than just a football player; he also stands out off the field due to his star power and eccentricities, which have gained him a lot of fans.

Adidas recruited him in 2016 to serve as the face of their most potential boot in their catalog, the laceless Adidas ACE Purecontrol, because they were able to see his influence across the globe.

But by the end of 2017, the Three Stripe label made the decision to reignite the most recognizable boot model, the Adidas Predator, and for this Pogba assumed the role of the boot's new face.

If you’re a soccer fan and want to know more about Pogba’s football boots that he wore over the years, then continue reading as we have compiled the top five shoes that he sported during his career.

Best five football boots worn by Paul Pogba during his professional career

1) Paul Pogba's Adidas Ace 16+ PureControl

An exclusively designed set of Adidas Ace 16+ PureControl football boots were worn by Paul throughout the 2016 Euros.

The player’s Adidas Ace 16+ PureControl boots for the tournament encompassed the iconic Tricolore on the front and rear pull tabs, which were modeled on the silver Euro 2016 color scheme of the Adidas Ace.

The French flag can be seen on the lateral back of Paul Pogba's Euro 2016 football boots, and the heel tab also bears the player's official hashtag, “Pogboom.” The high-end football cleats were dressed in blue, white, and red hues.

2) Stella McCartney x Adidas Predator Freak+ PP

In October 2021, the Stella McCartney x Adidas Predator Freak+ PP football cleats went on sale. They were offered online, in Adidas stores and a couple of other retail stores.

A laced P1 variant, priced at €250 (or $275), was designed with a lower collar and a similar sock-like touch, while the limited-edition, dual gender Predator Freak P+, costing €280 (or $300), offers a laceless structure. Adidas claimed that this is the first 100% vegan football cleat they have ever produced.

The Adidas Predator Freak+ PP soccer cleats boast an exterior that is primarily white featuring a purple, green, and orange pattern added to it. The single plate is eye-catchingly colored and has an iridescent sheen.

The truly innovative Adidas Predator Freak PP football boots were created in collaboration with fashion designer Stella McCartney, who has often collaborated with Adidas since their inaugural association in 2004 as evidenced by the writing on the heel tab and collar lining.

3) Adidas Ace 16+ PureControl Viper Pack

This limited-edition iteration features the shape of the Adidas Ace PureControl Viper Pack boot and incorporates a red heel tap as well as red accents on the top section of the tongue-less design. They are identical to the standard edition save from one alteration.

On September 2, 2016, the new Adidas Ace 16+ PureControl Viper Pack went on sale. The retail price of these football boots was fixed at $300 (€300, £250) per pair.

4) Adidas Predator 20+ Season 7

The Adidas Predator 20+ Season 7 football boots were made available with a retail price tag of $275 (EUR 280, GBP 230). The cleats were dropped in March 2020.

The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Black / White / Gold Metallic color scheme. The Adidas Paul Pogba 2020–2021 boots featured the player's trademark motifs all across the uppers, alongside the typical three Stripes design.

5) Adidas Predator 19+ Season 6

Available in store from today at Pro:Direct 𝗟𝗗𝗡𝟭𝟵, the adidas Predator 19+ Paul Pogba Season 6 in "Black/Shock Pink".

Pro:Direct LDN19, 19 Foubert's Place, Soho, London, W1F 7QE Available in store from today at Pro:Direct 𝗟𝗗𝗡𝟭𝟵, the adidas Predator 19+ Paul Pogba Season 6 in “Black/Shock Pink”.-Pro:Direct LDN19, 19 Foubert's Place, Soho, London, W1F 7QE https://t.co/zKViQPDpo0

With the season six release, Paul received his ultra-limited sixth Predator capsule collection. The football boots in this lineup were wrapped up in black hues with touches of pink and purple on the sole plate as well as on the uppers.

These boots, which arrive with a trainer counterpart in a matching hue, were possibly the most elegant among all the seasons that Pogba has worn so far.

The actual boots are Pogba's typical laceless Predator 19+ with a blackout upper and purple Adidas three stripes that transition into pink. The soleplate features purple and pink once more, completing the signature Paul Pogba look.

These are some of the best football boots that Paul Pogba has worn during his glorious career. Interested readers can still find some of the aforementioned variants and other similar Predator boots with resellers and stockists.

