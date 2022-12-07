Adidas Football’s golden Predator boot: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored  

The German sportswear giant Adidas and its sub-label have re-released the iconic golden football boot, which was popularly donned by French football legend Zinedine Zidane during the 2006 World Cup. The leading football sportswear label got nostalgic ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The shoe was released as part of the archives for another special edition, which was last seen in 2006. The shoe was resurrected after the launch of the first-ever Predator shoe.

The golden Predator absolute firm ground boots can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers in a few sizes. The shoe was launched on November 1, 2022, and the rest of the sizes can be availed via reseller sites such as StockX for approx $395.

Recently launched Adidas Football’s golden Predator absolute firm ground boots reminisce the 2006 Zidane worn cleats (image via Sportskeeda)

The latest Predator Absolute ground boots celebrate the iconic Predator from the past, which has been associated with one of the most infamous FIFA World Cup moments of 2006.

The gold colorway over the Predator was last seen in 2006 when Zinedine Zidane competed against France in the World Cup finals. The game was essentially important for the player as it marked his last game as a professional footballer.

These golden boots paid tribute to Zidane's illustrious career and were hoped to be one of the collective items. However, things didn't go as planned as with ten minutes of extra time left, Zidane headbutted Marco Materazzi.

The jaw-dropping incident marked the end of Zidane's career as well as the end of the road for all the gilded Predator Absolute football boots. The athlete's performances throughout the competition were seen with him wearing these boots, hence they became a part of the beautiful game's heritage.

ARF Football @arf_football 2006 VIBES



This is the remake of 2006 Adidas Predator Absolute in the iconic Gold colourway that

Zidane exclusively laced up in the 2006



What’re your thoughts on the new release? 🤔



#adidas #zz #zidane #football 2006 VIBESThis is the remake of 2006 Adidas Predator Absolute in the iconic Gold colourway thatZidane exclusively laced up in the 2006 @FIFAWorldCup FinalWhat’re your thoughts on the new release? #football boots #arffootball 💫 2006 VIBES 💫 This is the remake of 2006 Adidas Predator Absolute in the iconic Gold colourway that Zidane exclusively laced up in the 2006 @FIFAWorldCup Final 🏆 What’re your thoughts on the new release? 💭 🤔 #adidas #zz #zidane #football #footballboots #arffootball https://t.co/XTKy0NYokY

The football boots come clad in a 'Gold Metallic / Cloud White / Gold Metallic' color palette. The boot features a fold-over tongue and curved SL rubber elements. The OG upper is an exact recreation and the three stripes label has managed to blend the iconic history of the boot.

The shoe is revitalized with elements that are modernized, making it suitable for present times. It includes a rubber strike zone, a new Predator Edge, and a sole plate in the modernized outsoles.

The official Three Stripes label site introduced the silhouette:

"Only the very best get to wear golden adidas boots on football's biggest stage. As Argentina's legendary 10 sets out to lift the ultimate prize, these special X Speedportal boots celebrate Lionel Messi's glittering legacy."

The company further explained the 2006-inspired heritage invoked within the shoe:

"Inspired by details from the boots he wore on his big stage debut in 2006, their adaptive adidas PRIMEKNIT upper stands out in gold. On the lightweight Speedframe outsole, a springy Carbitex carbon-fibre insert will help him towards his first world cup trophy."

The Adidas Gold Predator absolute firm ground boots were launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on November 1, 2022, at a retail price of $350. Currently, they can be availed at StockX for $395.

