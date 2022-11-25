Where to buy the Crocs x Ron English collection? Prices, release date, and more explored

The Colorado, United States-based footwear label Crocs is collaborating with contemporary American artist Ron English to release four new makeovers upon classic silhouettes. After previously collaborating with animal-themed makeovers in 2021, this dynamic duo are now continuing their annual trend with an alien-inspired collection.

The collaborative collection, titled "What Happens in Nevada," will be launched in family sizing, including men's, kids, and women's sizes. This collaborative footwear collection will be a limited edition one and can be purchased from the official e-commerce site of Crocs and select retailers such as Foot Locker, starting November 22, 2022.

More about the newly released four-piece Crocs x Ron English footwear collection

The footwear label Crocs has made a major comeback in the past few years and has even gained pop culture relevance, thanks to multiple collaborations with just about every designer, high-end brand, artist, and IP under the sun. The classic clog silhouette has recently become a fashion statement.

Continuing its collaborative efforts, the label's newest project features American artist Ron English. The collection takes on an intergalactic theme with a four-pack of sandals and clogs. Ron English is known for his exploration of different artistic elements such as street art, modifying brand imagery, and advertising.

This latest Crocs collection is inspired by the mirage of alien galaxies and mysteries. The alien-themed collection arrives with intergalactic hues, cast-colored extraterrestrials, and unique beings all over the footwear pack, including classic clogs, lined clogs, all-terrain clogs, and Cozzzy sandals.

This classic clog design comes in two colorways, an all-black iteration, and a galaxy print colorway. The all-black clog comes with perforations on the toe box, alien-inspired jibbitz, and the standard foam liner. This particular silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $65 in men's sizes and $55 in boys' grade school sizes.

For the Galaxy-print colorway, the UFO-inspired jibbitz charms and fuzzy sherpa-like material complete the look nicely. This silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $75 in men's sizes and $65 in boys' preschool sizes.

The third model in the collection is the All-Terrain iteration, featuring a more outdoor-friendly design. The shoe also showcases the iconic "sports mode" nylon strap with the upper featuring a green galactic print. More jibbitz of UFOs and alien designs are applied all over the upper.

At the bottom, the sole unit sports a rugged rubber finish. The silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $70 in men's sizes, $60 for grade-school sizes, and $55 for toddler sizes.

This collection is rounded out by women’s exclusive Cozzy sandals, which are essentially fur-lined slip-on sandals. Following through on the collection's design, the sandal straps are covered with galactic prints of UFOs and alien themes. This footwear silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $65.

The footwear designs include crop circle grid prints and endless galaxies set with green, purple, and red color palettes. This vibrant collection was first unveiled during a special intergalactic club activation during the ComplexCon festival booth in Long Beach, California.

The entire collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Crocs and select retailers like Foot Locker. As mentioned before, this collection can also be availed in grade school and toddler sizes in prices ranging from $55 to $65. The collection was released officially on November 22, 2022.

