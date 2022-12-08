Nike’s Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup kit: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Nike has joined hands with the Netherlands' national football team to design and introduce their 2022 FIFA World Cup home and away kits. These jerseys are made with orange and deep royal tones embraced with the nation’s lion-inspired emblems.

The 2022 Netherlands FIFA World Cup home and away kits were made available for purchase in September. The collection was offered in multiple sizes, including adults in both men and women, older kids, younger kids, and infant/toddler variants.

While the adult football shirts were sold for £74.95 (around $91.22), the older kids’ jerseys were priced at £59.95 (approx. $72.97) apiece. In addition to that, the comprehensive baby/toddler kits were offered for £49.95 (around $60.80) each. Besides, the adult shorts and socks were marked at £37.95 (approx. $46.19) and £16.95 (around $20.63) each, respectively.

Interested purchasers who want to get their hands on these home and away kits can visit both online and the physical outlets of the Swoosh label and its partnering Nike Football retail chains.

Nike’s Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup home and away kits are available in Laser Orange and Deep Royal tones

In their UEFA Nations League game against Poland on September 22, the Netherlands sported their new away jersey for the first time. On the other hand, the new home jersey made its premiere against Belgium on September 25 during the UNL Fixture.

The description of the newly created Holland football shirts on the Swoosh’s official web page says:

“Orange pride is never done. Like other shirts from our Stadium collection, this one pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking fabric to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.”

These kits are entirely made using upcycled polyester. This recycled polyester is made from recycled plastic bottles that have been cleaned, crushed into flakes, and then transformed into pellets. Following this, the pellets are then spun into brand-new, high-quality yarn that is used in the Swoosh's products to give a top performance with minimal environmental effect.

1) Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup home kit

Here's a detailed look at the Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup home football jerseys (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Netherlands 2022 home jersey is "Laser Orange," which is a yellow-orange color distinct from their earlier home shorts. The graphic makes use of an additional, richer, and more "traditional" tone of orange.

An all-over design that works with a lion-inspired theme is a standout feature. The "dancing swirl" pattern, as per Nike, not only resembles a lion's head but also exemplifies the agility of the Total Football strategic philosophy.

Moreover, the Netherlands' 2022 World Cup home jersey is complemented with orange shorts and socks.

2) Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup away kit

Take a closer look at the Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup away football jerseys (Image via Sportskeeda)

The predominant color of the Nike Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup away soccer jersey is deep royal dark blue, which is combined with a bold "Habanero Red" hue for logos and substantial black overlays. Additionally, the Dutch culture's vibrant colors used in the 2022 World Cup away jersey highlights the history of both football and the arts in the nation.

Fans of Netherlands' national football team who wish to support the players can do so by wearing the team’s jerseys, which they can easily buy from Nike's online stores.

Poll : 0 votes