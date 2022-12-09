Karim Benzema's Adidas X Speedportal cleats: Where to buy, price, and more explored

French footballer Karim Benzema was honored with the Ballon d'Or award earlier this year. To commemorate this feat, Adidas launched an exclusive pair of Adidas X Speedportal football cleats alongside a video and an ultra-limited edition Real Madrid jersey. Both have been embellished with hits of gold to highlight the player's glorious professional career.

The exclusive Real Madrid jersey and Adidas X Speedportal boots were launched on October 18, 2022. Although the former is no longer available for purchase, fans can surely try their luck on the boots that are currently available on the Futbol Shop's online store, with a price tag of around $300 for each pair.

Karim Benzema's exclusive Adidas X Speedportal football boots are adorned with gold accents all over

Instant Foot ⚽️ @lnstantFoot



Il s'agit de la X Speedportal, et elle ne sera pas destinée à la vente. Adidas a conçu une paire de crampons unique pour Karim Benzema en l'honneur de son #BallonDor Il s'agit de la X Speedportal, et elle ne sera pas destinée à la vente. Adidas a conçu une paire de crampons unique pour Karim Benzema en l'honneur de son #BallonDor 😍Il s'agit de la X Speedportal, et elle ne sera pas destinée à la vente. 🔥 https://t.co/DCZXh4Cq34

Football's highest individual accolade is the prestigious Ballon d'Or, presented by France Football. The title has been granted to the best footballer of the year, and ever since 2008, the top honor has been split between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are widely regarded as the two greatest players in history.

Even though Croatian footballer Luka Modric won the award in 2018, the recent history of the beautiful game will always be known as the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or award presentation, however, seemed to mark the end of the aforementioned period, with Messi failing to even make the nomination for the first time since 2005 and Ronaldo finishing in 17th place.

Take a closer at the special edition Real Madrid jersey and Karim Benzema's gold band (Image via Adidas)

With that said, Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, who was the clear frontrunner after leading Madrid's triumphant Champions League campaign and scoring 44 goals in 46 games across all competitions, is the newest laureate in football history.

The Frenchman's victory in Paris, who has been playing and routinely scoring at the top of the game since 2005, is the zenith of his career thus far. The attacker joined Real Madrid from his previous club, Lyon, in 2005, and has been a member of Adidas Football ever since. In light of this, the Three Stripes is appropriately honoring Benzema's Ballon d'Or victory with a new movie titled Hand of Gold.

The characteristic hand bandage that Karim Benzema has worn in every game since 2019 was replaced in the new movie from white to gold, which is known as the color of success. The movie also chronicles Benzema's playing career, which began when he was a young lad in France and eventually led to success.

The German sportswear label has released two limited-edition products to commemorate the striker's accomplishments in addition to the movie. The X Speedportal, Benzema's preferred boot, has been upgraded with gold trim, sole plates, and aglets that are patterned after the hues of the French flag.

As already mentioned, these celebrations have included a special edition Real Madrid jersey with a gold name and number, which was released in October. However, those jerseys were quickly sold out.

Soccer fans and other sneakerheads who absolutely want to get their hands on these Adidas X Speedportal Karim Benzema special edition boots, place your order before they sell out.

Poll : 0 votes