Puma Ultra Ultimate ‘Fearless’ football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Puma launched the Fearless Pack of football boots ahead of the ongoing Qatar-held FIFA World Cup 2022. The label dropped the footwear collection, featuring two silhouettes, Ultra and the Future 1.4. The "Fearless" pack was launched alongside a Generation Fearless campaign, which revealed Brazilian star Neymar sporting the cleats.

The German sportswear giant released the iconic Ultra Ultimate Fearless boots in both men's and women's sizes, alongside unisex details for both the FIFA World Cup and Winter fixtures. The gender-neutral Puma Ultra Ultimate ‘Fearless’ football boots were launched ahead of the prestigious tournament on October 7, 2022.

Puma Ultra Ultimate ‘Fearless’ football boots launched in genderless fashion for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Ultra Ultimate ‘Fearless’ football boots launched in genderless fashion for the 2022 FIFA World Cup (Image via Puma)

The German label has been slowly making its place in the football world by releasing multiple iconic pieces and sponsoring famous players like Neymar. The label has taken huge strides to make its place in the soccer sphere, one of which was taking Neymar away from Nike.

According to the German sportswear label, these footballers should play fearlessly, and thus they launched the Fearless football pack. The Fearless pack includes sleek silhouettes with the latest technological advancements. The Ultra Ultimate cleats come in a bold color palette with wonderful innovations to remind players to be just as bold and fearless with their playing styles.

The official press release by Puma introduces the collection as:

"How you play is what you are: FEARLESS. With their sleek silhouettes, latest technology, innovation, and audacious color updates, the new ULTRA and FUTURE football boots are here to remind you that no play is too outrageous."

The Puma Ultra football boots gained a lot of attention from multiple players, including Kingsley Coman, Neymar Jr., Fridolina Rolfo, Christian Pulisic, Memphis Depay, Sara Bjork, and more.

The upper of the Ultra boots is constructed out of lightweight woven material, which further infuses with the soleplate tooling to create an explosive speed. The boots come clad in a Fiery Coral/Fizzy Light/Puma Black' color scheme. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Play Fast. Footballers, meet a defender’s worst nightmare: the ULTRA Ultimate. It has a lightweight ULTRAWEAVE upper and a redesigned firm ground sole plate that helps get you to the ball faster and pick out the bottom corner. Every. Single. Time."

The site further gives more details of the football boots,

"The ULTRA has been engineered to change the game with explosive speed by giving you the edge that can be the difference between winning or losing. First or last."

The football cleats feature exclusive Ultraweave brand technology that has been optimized and introduced in a football cleat for the first time. The Ultraweave technology helps players feel light on their feet. The Ultraweave boot has been further enhanced using TPU skin for durability at a minimum weight.

The boots have been reinforced with PWRPRINT technology to provide stability throughout the match. In the south, soleplate construction features SPEEDPLATE outsole for better grip. The Ultra Ultimate "Fearless' boots were launched on the official e-commerce site of Puma on October 7, 2022, at a retail price of $200.

Currently, they can be purchased at reseller sites such as Unisport.

