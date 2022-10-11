Where to buy Puma Fearless Pack? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Puma has unveiled a new footwear collection, dubbed the Fearless Pack, which features the latest Ultra and the Future 1.4 silhouettes. The Fearless Footwear Pack is being launched alongside the Generation Fearless campaign.

The new Puma Ultra and Puma Future 1.4 silhouettes are available in red-hot editions as well as a gender-neutral pattern ahead of the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in Qatar. The football shoes were released on Friday, October 7, 2022, alongside a successful campaign on Puma's official e-commerce site and select retailers.

More about the newly launched Puma Fearless Pack featuring the Ultra and Future 1.4 football boots

Newly launched Puma Fearless Pack featuring the Ultra and Future 1.4 football boots (Image via Puma)

According to the German sportswear giant, players should play fearlessly, and the Fearless Pack, which includes sleek silhouettes that incorporate the latest technology, bold colorways, and innovation, reminds each player that no play is too outrageous. The official Puma press release introduces the collection as:

"Generation Fearless is capable of anything. Being fearless is all about being yourself, backing yourself, and staying loyal to your own style, philosophy, and freedom. When you’re fearless, you see nothing but potential in every moment, every action, be it the play you make, the clothes you wear, or the track you write."

The first silhouette in the collection is the Puma Ultra. The upper of these boots is made of an ultra-lightweight woven material that is infused with soleplate tooling for explosive speed.

The football cleats features the iconic 'ULTRAWEAVE' technology, which helps the wearer feel light on foot. The shoe is made out of dubrable material and has been reinforced with PWRPRINT technology to provide support and stability while playing soccer. The official press release introduces the Ultra model as:

"The ULTRA has been engineered to change the game with explosive speed by giving you the edge that can be the difference between winning or losing. First or last."

It further adds:

"PUMA’s special ULTRAWEAVE brand technology has been optimized and integrated into football boots for the first time. The material has also been enhanced with a TPU skin to provide incredible durability at minimum weight."

The 5-D PWRPRINT technology fuses the materials together in key strategic areas, and the soleplate construction includes a dual-density SPEEDPLATE outsole for added traction while playing.

The Puma Future 1.4, the second silhouette on the list, pushes all technological boundaries and brings future innovation through design. The cleats feature FUZIONFIT+ technology, which allows the shoe to adapt to the shape of your foot and provide the ideal amount of support, flexibility, and balance. It also ensures optimal fit and performance, whether the shoe is laced or not.

The football boots also feature adaptive compression technology and a lightweight Nano Grip sockliner as the insole. The Nano Grip technology reduces foot slippage within the boot, allowing wearers to maintain explosive multi-directional movements. According to the official press release, the football cleats are as follows:

"The FUTURE features Advanced Creator Zones that are engineered to enhance ball grip and provide softness in the forefoot, which is key for optimal control and touch when dribbling, passing, and finishing."

The sneaker's outsoles use the Dynamic Motion system, which provides unrivalled traction. The boot's lightweight PEBA tooling system keeps it light, and the soleplate provides a solid foundation for generating acceleration and movement in all directions.

Both the Ultra and Future 1.4 sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Puma, starting Friday, October 7, 2022, at a retail price of $200.

