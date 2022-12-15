Puma World Cup ftblCore Fanwear merch: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Puma recently released its brand new Puma World Cup ftblCore fan merch for all soccer fans around the world. The brand has released five new hoodie colorways, each dedicated to a different national football team.

The newly designed Puma World Cup ftblCore fan hoodie is readily available for purchase from the online store of the activewear label. These themed hoodies are marked with a retail price label of £50 GBP (around $62 USD) apiece. A total of five variants will be offered under this pack. This merch is offered in multiple sizing options varying from XS to XXL.

Puma World Cup Fanwear pack offers five variants of ftblCore fan hoodie, inspired from national football teams

Here's a detailed look at the Spain, England, and Germany inspired Puma World Cup merch (Image via Sportskeeda)

Puma has released a number of football boots and apparel items specifically for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The brand has designed the National Football Team 2022-23 kit for several countries, including Morocco.

The description of the Puma World Cup Fanwear pack on the brand’s official web page reads:

“For the fans who love football to the core, rep our ftblCore line in the stadium, on the road, wherever the world takes you in this hoodie that celebrates Puma football.”

The five colorways offered are Peacoat-Electric Blue Lemonade, Dark Gray Heather-Puma White, Light Gray Heather-Puma Red, Limoge-Classic Green, and Puma Red-Dandelion. These colorways are dedicated to the national football teams of Germany, France, Brazil, England, and Spain.

Take a closer look at the Brazil and Germany-themed sweatshirts (Image via Puma)

These regular-fit hoodies are composed of 100% cotton for the hood lining, 97% cotton and 3% elastane for the rib, and 68% cotton and 32% polyester for the shell.

These regular-fit hooded sweatshirts are equipped with drawstrings. The front of the outerwear is emblazoned with the Puma logo and official crest. The kit-inspired symbols have been added to the front chest as well.

Puma only sources cotton from farms that are committed to sustainable agriculture by reducing water use and maintaining healthy soil. Puma also highlights the sustainable steps employed in making this assortment:

“Made with at least 20% recycled material as a step toward a better future”

Do not pass up this opportunity to show your support for your favorite football team with this Puma World Cup ftblCore fan merch.

In related news, the shoe brand has designed a pair of all-new Puma x Neymar Future Z 1.3 Instinct football boots. The Future Z 1.3 Instinct variant has been cultivated from its previous model with a distinctive appearance and is jam-packed with innovation and creativity.

The soccer cleat was made available through Puma's authorized online store, as well as certain retailers and physical Puma stores. Many Puma-sponsored athletes, including Neymar Jr., James Maddison, Luis Suarez, Dzsenifer Marozsán, and others, have worn the boots.

These boots are currently available for $170 on reselling websites like Uni Sport Store.

Poll : 0 votes