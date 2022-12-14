Puma x Morocco National football team 2022-23 Away kit: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Puma joined forces with the Morocco National Football Team to officially launch a federation kit collection ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 earlier this year. The dynamic duo launched the official Morocco football team's away kit alongside 12 other national teams on August 29, 2022.

The German sportswear giant has been preparing for the prestigious FIFA tournament throughout the year. The label first launched an official home kit for Morocco's team in May, following which it launched the featured away kit.

Morocco's 2022–23 away kit comes in a minimalistic and detailed design, which symbolizes national pride. The kit was launched on Puma's official website and at select retailers.

The Puma x Morocco National Football team 2022-23 away kit was launched ahead of the ongoing Qatar-held FIFA World Cup 2022

German sportswear giant Puma signed the deal with the Morocco National Football team in 2019 after leaving Adidas in 2018. The 2022 National Federation kit marks the first time the duo has collaborated on a national kit, and it has proven to be a stroke of good luck.

Morocco has progressed into the semi-finals, becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of FIFA. Morocco defeated Portugal on December 10, 2022, by scoring a single goal against the team. For the semi-finals, Morocco will be playing against France on December 15, 2022.

For FIFA 2022, the team was managed by coach Walid Regragui, who used a balanced strategy of using the strengths of each player to reach the semi-finals. The official website introduces the collection of Morocco's team, which is nicknamed the Atlas Lions,

"The Atlas Lions are back on the football pitch with more determination than ever and brand new football teamwear. These Morocco national team football kits are made with PUMA's latest technologies, ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL, keeping players dry and comfortable until the last minute."

The official press release made by the German label gives the details of the Morocco Away kit,

"Details make all the difference in this 2022 Morocco Away jersey. The team emblem at the center is complemented by tonal graphics that pull from traditional Moroccan mosaics."

The kit is designed in a bold interpretation, with national football motifs embossed on the jerseys. The culture and nature of the nation are brought together on the jerseys, making them a statement piece for the national team and the whole nation.

The away jersey comes in a clean white base color, which is highlighted with a central light gray stripe, which is embossed with the green-hued Morocco badge and Puma logo.

The away kit jerseys arrive in two iterations, the Authentic and replica jerseys. The authentic jerseys are constructed out of ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL technology, which is sweat-wicking. The Authentic jerseys are lighter and more comfortable. The replica jersey is constructed out of dryCELL sweat-wicking technology, but lacks ULTRAWEAVE engineering.

Both versions of the jerseys are constructed out of 100% recycled material, except for decorations and trims. The Morocco National Football team's 2022–23 Away kit was launched on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on Monday, August 29, 2022. It is available for purchase at sites such as the FIFA store and Pro Direct sport.

