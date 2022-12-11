Puma x Unisport “Ran out of Ink” boot pack: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

German sportswear label Puma recently teamed up with the renowned retail shop Unisport to launch their “Ran out of Ink” soccer boot lineup. This pack offers two boot designs, namely Future Z and Ultra Ultimate.

The newly-designed Puma x Unisport “Ran out of Ink” collection is currently available for purchase from the online locations of Unisport. Both the collab’s Ultra Ultimate boot and Future Z boot are offered with a retail price tag of €199.95 for each pair. Interestingly, this limited edition pack will only offer 600 pairs, so get your favorite shoes before they sell out!

Puma x Unisport “Ran out of Ink” football boot pack offer new colorways of Ultimate and Future designs

Here's a detailed look at the Ultra Ultimate football boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "Ran out of Ink" line from Puma and Unisport has a new colorblocking for the Ultra Ultimate and Future Z soccer cleat models.

Describing the collaborative collection on the retail shop’s website, Puma writes:

“Sometimes beauty is found in odd places. The new PUMA x Unisport in one of those unique cases. With a incomplete design, these boots look the part - as one of the most unqiue boots Unisport have ever made."

It further continues:

"Taking inspiration from 'The Drip' these boots is an homage to PUMA and Unisport partnership. Read more about the new 'Ran out of Ink' boots here.”

Based on the title of the selection, "Ran out of Ink," both boots have a unifying design construct as they are divided between white and black, painted as if the boots were poured partly into a bucket of color, with details in Fiery Coral.

FootballShirtCulture.com @footballshirt



Read more:



football #puma #puma Limited to 600 pairs Worldwide and taking inspiration from a broken printer, this Puma X Unisport Future 1.4 FG/AG "Ran out of ink" football boot is an homage to Puma and Unisport's partnership.Read more: footballshirtculture.com/football-boots… football #footballboots Limited to 600 pairs Worldwide and taking inspiration from a broken printer, this Puma X Unisport Future 1.4 FG/AG "Ran out of ink" football boot is an homage to Puma and Unisport's partnership.Read more: footballshirtculture.com/football-boots…#pumafootball #footballboots #puma https://t.co/zol5SymgZi

The Future Z 1.4 Firm Ground boot is dressed in a White/Fiery Coral/ Black color scheme and weigh around 217 grams. Here, FUZIONFIT + woven top maintains the foot's shape and delivers a secure lockdown at high speed. Innovative Creator Zones are included on the forefoot, providing superior grip as well as ball control.

Furthermore, the boot uses a mismatched knob system and the ultralight and powerful Dynamic Motion outer sole unit that offers the best traction when accelerating.

The second Ultra Ultimate Firm Ground football boot is wrapped up in a White/Fiery Coral/ Black color palette. Endorsed by French footballer Kingsley Coman, the shoes are made for the ultra-lightweight, lightning-quick player.

PWRPRINT innovation is included into the upper, which is composed of interwoven ultraweave and offers a distinctive fit, optimal comfort, and greater durability. Even at fast velocities, the flawless PWRTAPE technique gives the foot the ideal amount of extra strength and comfort.

Take a closer look at the Future Z soccer cleats (Image via Sportskeeda)

Additionally, the Dual Density SpeedUnit incorporated in the outer sole unit, which is compact and has v-shaped studs that are modeled after spiked athletic shoes, giving the best traction during speed.

The low-cut structure at the heel counter makes it simple for all foot shapes to slip into the boots quickly. These pairs are then finished off with FG+AG studs that are ideal for both natural and artificial grass pitches.

Don’t miss out on the limited edition Puma x Unisport “Ran out of Ink” boot collection that is easily accessible from the partnering retailers.

Poll : 0 votes