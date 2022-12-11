Puma Future Z 1.4 ‘Fearless’ football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explore

Just a few weeks ago, the German sportswear manufacturer Puma introduced their Fearless Pack footwear assortment, which included the revamped Puma Future Z 1.4 design.

Exclusively made for the internationally acclaimed FIFA World Cup 2022 presently taking place in Qatar, this Future Z 1.4 model was offered in red makeup and gender-neutral options.

The new Puma Future Z 1.4 “Fearless” edition was officially released on October 7, 2022. These fiery red cleats were offered with a retail price tag of $200 for each pair. Interested readers can easily purchase them from the online Puma store, along with a few other select sellers like Unisport, SoccerPro, and more.

Puma Future Z 1.4 “Fearless” football boots are launched exclusively for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Here's a detailed look at the exclusive Puma Future Z football boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

Puma’s "Fearless Pack" offers new colorways for two popular silhouettes, namely Puma Ultra Ultimate and Puma Future Z.

For every participating athlete, the World Cup represents the grandest stage of their professional careers. In order to inspire its players to be fearless with the gaze of the entire world upon them, the shoe label introduced the "Fearless Pack," outfitting the Ultra Ultimate and Future Z in an eye-catching new "Fiery Coral/Fizzy Light/Puma Black" color palette for the showpiece event in Qatar.

Puma's official website described its Future Z football boot as,

“Playmakers, get ready to Drive Them Crazy with the FUTURE 1.4 – the boot for the most creative player on the field. With an adaptive FUZIONFIT+ compression band across the foot that provides the ultimate in fit and support – even when the boot is worn without laces – and a lightweight firm ground sole plate, you have all you need to run the game your way.”

The newly designed Future Z boots are bolder and more potent than ever, designed to make players stand out and rule the pitch.

Some of the biggest athletes in the game are sporting an all-new color palette that takes you to a whole new level of football grandeur. The Fiery Coral uppers and sole units make them even more appealing.

A graphic of an arrow with fizzy light accents appears on boots and is ideal for announcing yourself on the world stage. To give these boots a more modest and iconic appearance, black elements and color blocking are also present on top.

These PUMA football boots can easily propel you into the future owing to their highly advanced and potent boot engineering techniques in the sport. These boots are much more ergonomic and foot-adaptive than the previous versions.

To provide a full defensive experience along with being flexible and supportive, FUZIONFIT+ tech is fit into the boot. With every use of the boots, EvoKNIT Pro provides you with a more comfortable feel and easy entry. Advanced creation zones are deliberately positioned in the forefoot region of cleats to help you have a precise touch and a flawless pass.

Those who are still looking for these Puma Future Z pairs can easily find them in the aforementioned retail avenues. It’s worth noting that the prices will vary depending upon the different retail outlets.

