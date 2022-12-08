Puma's Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup kit: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Puma launched a full-fledged national football federation kit for 13 teams to celebrate the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. The German sportswear label unveiled the Moroccan home kit alongside 10 other nations on May 30, while the away kit was unveiled on August 29 besides the 13 other nations.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals qualified nation Morocco received a vibrant and detailed jersey that symbolizes national pride. The collection was launched ahead of the football event on the official e-commerce site of Puma and its select retailers.

The recently released Puma 2022/23 Morocco FIFA World Cup kit symbolizes the Moroccan national pride

Morocco progressed to the quarter-finals round 17 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after defeating Belgium and Canada in their final two Group F games and beating Spain by scoring three goals. The team relied upon a balanced strategy set by coach Walid Regragui, who helped the team win through the application of intelligent tactics and using the strengths of the players.

The first on the list is the Moroccan home kit, which was launched in May 2022. The official site introduces the kit as:

"Nineteen ninety now. Inspired by the Morocco and PUMA classic, the new 2022 Morocco Home jersey honors the Atlas Lions class of 1998. The centrally aligned PUMA No. 1 logo complements the retro theme, while the federation emblem on the left shows your support."

Puma has engineered the Moroccan home kit jerseys with the latest technologies, such as ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL material. Moreover, the collection honors the Atlas Lions class of 1998, helping the team to be rooted in the success of the past and bringing it back to get on the top. Commenting upon the look of the football jerseys, the official site of Puma says:

"How far will Sofiane Boufal's teammates go in the upcoming competitions? No one knows. But what is certain is that their look will always be impeccable with those PUMA national teams football jerseys and shorts. Team Morocco supporters, this is for you."

The second on the list is the Moroccan away kit, which is designed in a minimalistic style. Upon releasing the collection, the official press writes:

"Details make all the difference in this 2022 Morocco Away jersey. The team emblem at the center is complemented by tonal graphics that pull from traditional Moroccan mosaics."

The Moroccan away football shirt for the 2022 World Cup comes in a clean color scheme, with the white shade serving as a base color and a light grey central stripe appearing upon the base in the middle. The central grey stripe is exaggerated and given a flair with the green Puma logo and team Morocco's badge logo.

Furthermore, the away kit features more of the sportswear giant's logo in green on both sleeves. Another prominent detail is the red trim over the sleeve cuffs and the V-neck design. The look is then finished off with a circular light grey pattern appearing in the center of the jersey's front side.

The away kit and home kit can be availed in replica form on the official e-commerce site of the German label as well as reseller sites such as the World Soccer shop.

