4 best Puma x Neymar Jr. football boots launched in 2022

Puma has been slowly making its place in the football world, and one of the main reasons for its recognition is its partnership with the Brazilian player Neymar Jr. The German sportswear giant has upped its game in the football world in 2022 and has designed some of the most outstanding boots and kits throughout the year.

The German label gained a huge fan following in 2020 when Neymar broke his 15-year-old partnership with Nike to join Puma. Its iconic football boots, such as the Ultra and Future Z, are worn by many athletes and football fans as they trust it for support and agility.

The label always looks for ways to revolutionize the cleats by adding a variety of technological details. We have compiled a list of the top four football cleats launched as part of the Puma x Neymar Jr. partnership.

Top four football cleats released as part of the Puma x Neymar Jr. partnership

1) Neymar Jr. animalistic Future Z 1.3 Instinct edition

Puma collaborated with the Brazilian player to launch an animalistic colorway of the Future Z 1.3 sneakers. The colorway, dubbed the Future Z 1.3 'Instinct,' comes packed with technology and innovation. The official press release introduces the shoe,

"The new technologically advanced boot will activate your football instincts to let you prey on the opposition with all the confidence of a big cat, taking your game to wild new levels."

The silhouette was inspired by Neymar Jr.'s gameplay. The boots are constructed out of engineered knitted material with the Fuzionfit+ technology. The boot was launched via Puma and select retailers on March 17, 2022.

2) Puma x Neymar blackout FUTURE Z 1.3 Eclipse edition

Neymar blackout FUTURE Z 1.3 Eclipse edition (Image via Puma)

The blackout Future Z 1.3 Eclipse football cleats were launched in an all-black colorway with pops of neon green and white details. The shoe comes with an Advance Creator Zon technology that comes alongside engineered knit material in the forefoot to enhance ball grip. In an official press release, Neymar Jr. discusses the boot, saying,

"The team have really taken things to the next level with the new FUTURE Z. The FUZIONFIT+ now extends to the top of the foot and the compression is perfectly balanced allowing me to feel comfortable and move freely. The boot feels like an extension of my foot allowing me to play without restrictions. This is key to the way I play."

The advanced creator zones help with optimal control and touch. The Dynamic Motion System outsole finishes off the design. The boots were launched alongside the "Instinct" makeover on March 17, 2022.

3) Neymar x Future 1.4 NJR "Rare"

The popular Brazilian footballer and the beloved German sportswear giant collaborated to create a "Rare" makeover for the Future 1.4 NJR silhouette. The silhouette comes clad in an eye-catching lustrous color palette. The official press release describes the shoe,

"That’s Rare. And that’s why the limited-edition FUTURE 1.4 NJR Rare makes a bold statement with a colorway inspired by rare metals and all the space-age PUMA tech to back it up. Now go create."

The silhouette comes dressed in a Silver/Platinum Grey/Elektro Purple/Sunset Glow color scheme. The shoe features mismatched red and blue accents on the right and left shoe, respectively. The FUTURE 1.4 NJR "Rare" cleats were launched on the official e-commerce site of the shoe label on October 20, 2022.

4) Neymar's Future NJR "Dream Chaser"

Neymar's Future NJR "Dream Chaser" (Image via Puma)

The German sportswear giant created a "Dream Chaser" makeover for the Future NJR silhouette. The duo released these football boots in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in style. The silhouette was worn by the player on November 24, 2022, as Brazil competed against Serbia. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"The Dream Chaser combines space-age FUTURE technology and an audacious colorway that features golden finishes and Dream Chaser graphics, both inspired by Neymar Jr.’s biggest dream: to win the world’s biggest international tournament. The chase is on."

The silhouette comes dressed in a Fiery Coral/Gold color scheme. The gold hue signifies the player's performance on the field. The silhouette was launched on the official e-commerce site on November 17, 2022.

These are the four best silhouettes launched by Puma and Neymar. With the ongoing Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, which started on November 20, 2022, one can renew their closet by purchasing these newly launched silhouettes.

Poll : 0 votes