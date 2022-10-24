Where to buy Neymar x Puma FUTURE 1.4 NJR Rare football boots? Release date and more explored

German sportswear giant Puma is continuing its collaboration with Neymar Jr. to launch a new signature edition boot, dubbed the Future 1.4 NJR Rare. The silhouette catches everyone's eye due to its lustrous color palette, which is inspired by rare metals.

The footwear silhouette comes clad in a Silver/Platinum Grey/Sunset Glow/Elektro Purple color palette. The FUTURE 1.4 NJR Rare silhouette is available for €230 ($235) on Puma's official website and select leading retailers worldwide from October 20, 2022.

Neymar x Puma football boots come in a mis-matched blue and red accent on the left and right boot

Upcoming FUTURE 1.4 NJR Rare football boots (Image via Puma)

Neymar Jr. is one of the best players in the world, and is also one of the key athletes to be represented by Puma. The Brazilian player has now received a limited-edition signature boot in the form of the FUTURE 1.4 NJR Rare. The football boot arrives in a mis-matched blue and red accent on the left and right boot respectively. The official press release introduces the limited-edition boot,

"With a bag of tricks that is second to none, Neymar Jr. has the ability – and the audacity to drive any defender crazy. That’s Rare. And that’s why the limited-edition FUTURE 1.4 NJR Rare makes a bold statement with a colorway inspired by rare metals and all the space-age PUMA tech to back it up. Now go create."

The silhouette adopts futuristic innovation and pushes technological boundaries for players who run their game according to skill and vision. The silhouette doesn't feature laces, so you can easily lock in. The official site gives a description of the shoes,

"With an adaptive FUZIONFIT+ compression band across the foot that provides the ultimate in fit and support – even when the boot is worn without laces, and a lightweight firm ground sole plate, you have all you need to run the game your way."

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque Neymar & PUMA have revealed the Future Z 1.4 NJR Neymar & PUMA have revealed the Future Z 1.4 NJR 🔥 https://t.co/kPDEpTBNWz

The upper of the shoe features the second-generation FUZIONFIT+ technology that reforms the shape of the wearer's feet. The form fit gives a perfect balance of flexibility and support in all the key zones of the performance football boot, ensuring that it gives the wearer optimal performance and fit, whether it is worn with laces or not.

The upper's FUZIONFIT+ knit is constructed out of a specific mix of spandex and polyester yarns. The official site describes the upper of the silhouette,

"The FUZIONFIT+ knit utilizes a specific mix of polyester and spandex yarns, with special technical yarns to create the perfect balance of compression, comfort, and durability for that second-skin feeling."

Midsoles of the football cleats feature adaptive compression technology, which contours perfectly to the foot. The midsole is paired with lightweight Nano Grip sockliners that minimize any foot slippage within the boot, which allows the player to maintain the power transfer for multi-directional explosive movements.

The FUTURE boots feature advanced creator zones that are constructed to enhance the ball's grip and provide the softness of the forefoot. The outsoles feature a Dynamic Motion System with a lightweight PEBA tooling system. FUTURE 1.4 NJR Rare sneakers can be purchased via Puma's official e-commerce site and at select retailers for €230.

