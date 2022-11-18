Where to buy the Neymar x Puma FUTURE NJR Dream Chaser collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. is continuing his streak of successful collaborations with the German sportswear giant Puma by launching their latest Dream Chaser collection. The lineup for the collection has been released in anticipation of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, where he will don the new FUTURE NJR Dream Chaser football boot.

The silhouette comes in a lustrous color palette, which will certainly catch everyone's attention. The FUTURE 1.4 NJR Dream Chaser football boot was released on November 17, 2022, and is now available on Puma's official website and its leading retailers worldwide.

The newly released Neymar x Puma FUTURE NJR Dream Chaser collection features football boots and an apparel line

The Neymar x Puma FUTURE NJR Dream Chaser football boots (Image via Puma)

Neymar is ready for the next step in his life with the hope of playing in a starring role at the upcoming World Cup 2022. To celebrate that spirit, Puma has recently unveiled the Fearless Pack in October 2022, which saw a new makeover over Future Z 1.4 and Ultra Ultimate in Fiery Coral/Fizzy Light/Puma Black color scheme.

While most of the Puma sponsored will be sporting Fearless Pack, Neymar Jr. will be getting a new look for action in Qatar. The German sportswear giant has provided the Brazilian player with a new makeover upon the signature Future Z 1.4 boots, dubbed the Dream Chaser.

The Future Z Dream Chaser makeover is Neymar's second signature edition boot following the previous October 20, 2022, release of silver Future Z 1.4 NJR Rare. The football boots have now been upgraded to gold to signify the forward's performance in the upcoming World Cup. While introducing the collection, the official press release states:

"Calling all Dream Chasers. The Dream Chaser combines space-age FUTURE technology and an audacious colorway that features golden finishes and Dream Chaser graphics, both inspired by Neymar Jr.’s biggest dream: to win the world’s biggest international tournament. The chase is on."

The football boot is more comfortable and adaptive than ever, as it adapts to new innovations and pushes the boundaries of technology. The second-generation football boot is adapted with the FUZIONFIT+ technology, which adjusts to the shape of your foot so you don't have to lace up to lock in.

The FUZIONFIT+ technology gives you the perfect balance of flexibility and support in key zones of the foot, thus ensuring performance and optimal fit with or without laces.

The forefoot of the boot features Advanced Creator Zones, which is engineered to enhance the ball's grip and provide optimal control for passing, finishing, and dribbling. The insoles are adapted with lightweight Nano Grip to minimize foot slippage within the boot, allowing you to maintain power transfer for multi-directional and explosive movements.

The football boots also feature a Dynamic Motion System outsole to provide an optimal traction design. The tooling system is made lightweight using PEBA technology, with an eye-catching airy soleplate and durability to generate movement and acceleration. The boots are now available at a retail price of $280.

Other than the FUTURE football boots, the Dream Chaser collection also offers apparel and accessories choices, including pants, jackets, beanies, tees, and custom footballs featuring Neymar Jr.'s signature. The entire FUTURE NJR Dream Chaser collection is now available on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select football retailers worldwide.

