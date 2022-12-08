Puma’s Chivas de Guadalajara 2022-23 kit : Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Longtime technical collaborator Puma Football recently unveiled the third jersey for Mexico's Chivas de Guadalajara for the 2022–23 season. The jersey is accompanied by a pair of socks and shorts.

The newly created Chivas 2022-23 season third jersey is easily purchasable from puma.com or tiendachivas.com.mx, with a retail price tag of $1,699 Mexican pesos (approx. $87) each.

Football is played every day in parks and open spaces in the majority of Mexican cities. The city of Guadalajara, however, is working to advance that even further by launching a number of initiatives to support school sports programs that teach kids about healthy lives, foster social values, and cultivate the virtues of teamwork.

Club Deportivo de Guadalajara, also known as Chivas, is one of the top football clubs in the country. They are part of the Mexican Liga MX league, which is Mexico's premier professional football competition and is formally called the Liga BBVA MX due to sponsorship reasons.

The club joined forces with sportswear giant Puma to launch their latest third kit, following their home, away, and special kits in recent weeks. The jersey revives a well-known pattern that Rebao Sagrado (Sacred Flock) wore in the middle of the 1990s. Featuring red and dark blue, it has the recognizable vertical stripes of Chivas and white stripes that are slightly thinner surrounding each stripe.

The front sleeve features a sizable strip of dark blue, red, and white. The shirt's backside is navy blue, while the back collar bears the white goat head logo of Chivas. The sponsors and Puma emblems on the jersey are both white. The kit is complemented by navy shorts and socks.

More about other Chivas de Guadalajara 2022-23 kits released by Puma this season

The front of the Chivas 2022–23 home jersey displays the team's timeless red and white vertical stripes. Out of the shoulders to the bottom of the jersey, there are four white stripes that are each about half as thick as the red stripes. The brand's logo is positioned at the top and is centered, along with the Chivas emblem.

The V-neck collars, as well as the sleeve cuffs of the Chivas 2022–23 away kit are navy, while the rest of the shirt is white. The brand's insignia is located in the middle and above the Chivas emblem. Puma's logos are also expressed in navy.

The primary sponsor's logo, which is red, perfectly complements the club's color scheme. This shirt's geometric design, composed of thin gray stripes near the top and bottom, serves as its most striking feature.

The C.D. Guadalajara 2022 "Mexico" shirt is unsurprisingly green and features tonal stripes with classic Mexican designs. There is a gap in the middle and the bands are spaced out.

The Chivas 2022-2023 special jersey designed by the label commemorates 20 years of the Vergara family's ownership of the team, which started in 2002. Raglan sleeves with obvious stitching appear to be a nod to Puma shirts from that time period.

Don't miss out on these kits, as they are currently available on the aforementioned websites for purchase.

