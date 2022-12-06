5 best LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 releases of 2022

In October 2021, the German sportswear juggernaut PUMA gave LaMelo Ball his inaugural signature shoe, dubbed PUMA MB.01. LaMelo co-designed the shoe and incorporated his personal flair into its vivid color schemes and one-of-a-kind embellishments, such as a flame-like creative outline that shoots down from the ankle collar and matches his well-known rocket ankle tattoo.

LaMelo's "Not from Here" idea is highlighted on the shoe's tongue, and the word "rare," which represents his ability on the floor, is displayed on the outsole.

The shoe quickly shot to fame, causing its demand to surge among sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the player. Due to its popularity, the company has already released numerous hues of this sneaker. Here, we have listed the five finest PUMA MB.01 2022 releases, along with their pricing details.

PUMA MB.01 “Be You” and four other colorways that made headlines in 2022

1) Rick and Morty x PUMA MB.01

Take a closer look at the mismatched shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

PUMA partnered with the globally renowned TV series Rick and Morty to reinterpret LaMelo’s signature shoe. This collaborative MB.01 colorway debuted on February 18, 2022. With a retail price tag of $135 per pair, these mismatched footwear pieces were sold by the online locations of the shoe label, alongside some other partnering sellers.

The footwear has a contrasting appearance with a blazing red shoe on the right and a monotone slime green shoe on the left, both representing Rick and Morty, respectively. LaMelo's "1 of 1" logo is seen atop the tongue, whereas Rick and Morty appears on the back of each tongue on the right and left sneakers, respectively. The midfoot is covered in Rick and Morty branding.

A semi-transparent midsole completes the sneaker, which also has portals on the tongue and Nitro foam in the midsole for comfort and impact absorption on the court.

2) PUMA MB.01 “Queen City”

Here's a detailed look at the Queen City variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Queen City” rendition of the MB.01 silhouette was presented on March 18, 2022. With a fixed price label of $125 for each set, these pairs were traded via PUMA’s online as well as offline locations, in addition to its select retail chains.

The footwear has a purple outer with teal accents composed of a combination of mesh and TPU. Teal is used for the PUMA Formstrip, "1 of 1" tongue labels, and LaMelo's emblem. The midsole and outsole all seem to be purple Nitro foam.

With the release of the "Queen City" colorblocking, PUMA and LaMelo are also giving back to the city of Charlotte. Two sports courts at L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park were renovated with architectural modifications picked from this variant.

3) PUMA MB.01 “Galaxy”

Here's a detailed look at the Galaxy colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

On April 29, 2022, the “Galaxy” colorway of the silhouette went on sale. These $125 sneakers were sold by the online as well as the physical outlets of the sneaker brand.

A PUMA Formstrip symbol is positioned on the toe of the shoe, which features a mesh top with galactic-inspired details as well as fluorescent pink laces. The navy blue stitching matches the navy blue of the Nitro foam midsole and the rocket flame-inspired pattern on the ankle collar. An eye-catching green outsole completes the shoe's design.

4) PUMA MB.01 “Be You”

Take a closer look at the popular Be You edition (Image via PUMA)

The widely loved “Be You” iteration of PUMA MB.01 was dropped on July 29, 2022. The retail price was set to $125 for each pair, and these sneakers were offered by the brand’s in-stores as well as webstores.

Although the previous pairs served as inspiration for the galaxy embellishments on this PUMA MB.01, the colorblocking goes above and beyond with additional neon accents. Each pair of sneakers has a distinctive arrangement of colors, comprising green, blue, yellow, purple, orange, pink, and anything in between. The ripstop toe box is divided in half with different hues, giving it a two-tone effect.

From there, a vivid orange toecap on one shoe and a neon yellow toecap on the other are used to fasten the toe box. The rear of the shoe similarly adopts the mismatched theme, combining galaxy patterns and various highlighter shades.

The "1 of 1" marking on the tongue, the "Be You" symbol at the bottom of the laces, and the word "Rare" emblazoned on the outsole further add striking touches to the sneaker.

5) PUMA MB.01 Low “UFO”

Take a closer look at the UFO shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The release date of the “UFO” variant was June 16, 2022. These $120 shoes were sold via the online as well as offline locations of the shoe company and its affiliated sellers.

The shoe has a subtle gray top with a similar design on the mid, and stitching that looks like a rocket flame all around the ankle collar. It features LaMelo's "1 of 1" insignia, which was influenced by his tattoo, on the tongue. The gray, which can also be spotted on the lining as well as the tongue, is accented with a vivid turquoise.

For agility and shock prevention, PUMA's Nitro Foam is employed in the midsole, and the sneaker is finished off with a transparent teal outsole.

These were just five of the top releases of the PUMA MB.01 silhouette that were launched in the previous months of this year. LaMelo diehards and other sneaker enthusiasts wanting to buy any of the aforementioned pair can check out resellers and stockists like StockX, GOAT, and FarFetch.

