Where to buy Nickelodeon x PUMA MB.02 “Slime” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Paramount Global-owned American television channel Nickelodeon recently teamed up with PUMA to reinterpret its newly designed PUMA MB.02 shoe. LaMelo Ball’s new signature shoe will be offered in green tones, drawing cues from its name “Slime.”

The upcoming Nickelodeon x PUMA MB.02 “Slime” rendition is expected to make its debut in the next few weeks. Although the official drop date is kept under wraps by the sneaker company, these playful collab shoes will be offered with a fixed price label of $130 for each pair.

LaMelo diehards can easily purchase these shoes from PUMA's online store as well as a few of its partnering retail chains.

Nickelodeon x PUMA MB.02 will dress the shoe in “Slime” colorway with green overlays

Take a closer look at the shoes and customized shoe box of the upcoming PUMA MB.02 Slime sneaker (Image via

A change of leadership is currently taking place at the sportswear company as its current CEO, Bjorn Gulden, plans to join Adidas in the new year. NBA standout LaMelo Ball's signing and the launch of his personal shoe line, the PUMA MB, have helped the label's basketball offerings boom under his direction.

We're receiving our first glances at PUMA MB.02's first joint color blocking created together with Nickelodeon. For the unfamiliar, the brand’s recently developed MB.02 silhouette debuted earlier in 2022, following many popular colorways and collaborations offered by the player’s first signature silhouette, MB.01.

The description of the latest MB.02 silhouette on the shoe company’s official website reads,

“MB.02—the latest shoe in LaMelo Ball’s otherworldly PUMA Hoops lineup—is exploding onto the scene. Laying the groundwork for this new silhouette is a NITRO foam-infused midsole that mimics Melo’s signature wings. The theme extends onto the engineered woven mesh upper in epic proportion, making a wide-spanning style statement. Tonal metallic accents add a hint of lustre to these court-ready kicks, while instantly recognisable “1 of 1” branding reiterates that nothing else even comes close.”

So far, the sneaker community has already received "Phenom" and "Supernova" iterations in recent weeks. Now, finally, we have an all-new "Slime" colorway.

The footwear appears in a slime-green and red color scheme with brilliant volt hues covering the upper half of the shoe. The standard creamy and curved TPU toppings on the toe top and the distinctive form-strip branding on the lateral midfoot are given a drippy look, while the bonded overlays in the same place are colored green.

As you approach the medial surface, crimson tones take over some of the fused toppings that make up the wing-like pattern, and you can spot more of this color on the "1 of 1" emblem at the tip of the tongue flap. The co-branded PUMA and Nickelodeon Slime mark is one of the ultimate branding hits, and it can be seen on the insole.

Finalizing the look is a rubber outer sole unit that is wrapped up in slime green hue. This outer sole unit is perfectly combined with a Nitro Foam cushioned midsole to complete the overall design.

Be on the lookout for the brand new Nickelodeon x PUMA MB.02 “Slime” iteration that will drop in 2023. Those interested in buying these bright green shoes can sign up on the shoe company’s official website for instant updates on the arriving collab shoes.

