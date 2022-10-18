Where to buy LaMelo Ball x Puma Hoops MB.02 Supernova? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear's basketball sub-label Puma Hoops is continuing its collaboration with Charlotte Hornets' star player LaMelo Ball to launch his second signature shoe, dubbed MB.02. The duo's second signature shoe features more enhancements and distinctive characteristics.

On October 13, 2022, Puma released an official press announcement stating that the duo will release MB.02 after launching a very successful MB.01 silhouette in 2021. The MB.02 is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Puma, its official app, NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, and Champ Sports on October 21, 2022, at a retail price of $130.

The upcoming LaMelo Ball x Puma Hoops MB.02 Supernova sneakers will be available in the Supernova colorway

Upcoming LaMelo Ball x Puma Hoops MB.02 Supernova sneakers clad in Fiery Coral / Ultra Orange (Image via Puma)

The global sports brand is coming off the heels of the successful launch of MB.01 sneakers from last year and is now jumping into the scene of superior responsiveness and epic proportions with MB.02. The MB.01 silhouette garnered massive demand and was sold out in every stock release.

Countless hits, colorways, and collaborations, such as "Be You," "Charloette Hornets," and "Rick & Morty" sneakers, were representative of LaMelo's extravagant playing style. Now, just ahead of the 2022/23 NBA season, the follow-up will be released in a Supernova colorway, which is equally loud and vibrant.

In an official press release, LaMelo Ball talks about the introduction of MB.02:

“Working with PUMA to design the second version of my signature shoe is something I am incredibly proud of. When creating the MB.02, we took the designs to the next level to reflect my personal style with the flames, RARE and 1 of 1 graphics and bold colors. I’m excited to see fans experience the MB franchise in a new way with the launch of MB.02.”

The upper part of the sneakers is constructed out of engineered woven mesh material, which makes a style statement while offering durability and breathability. The official press release introduces the shoe as:

"Laying the groundwork for the MB.02 is a NITRO foam-infused midsole that mimics Melo’s signature wings. The theme extends onto the engineered woven mesh upper in epic proportion, making a wide- spanning style statement and offering support, comfort, and breathability in a lightweight package for on-court play."

While bright bursts of orange feature over the engineered mesh, the deep orange-red shade highlights the eyestays, mudguards, and midfoot. In addition to that, a tonal shade of bright orange is accentuated over the laces, tongues, and sockliners. This is further contrasted with hints of dark blue that feature over Melo's iconic phoenix logo.

The MB.02 sneaker features additional technology for the non-slip rubber compound with a feather tread pattern, which enhances traction and durability. The iconic Melo's signature 1-of-1 wings are placed over the tread, making the MB.02 silhouette ideal for spot-up jumpers and quick cuts.

Another hue is added to the mix with tonal metallic accents featured with a hint of luster upon the court-ready kicks. This is a nod to LaMelo, which is added with instantly recognizable "1 of 1" lettering branding.

One can avail of the upcoming MB.02 supernova sneakers in the aforementioned stores on the 21st of this month.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes