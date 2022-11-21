Where to buy LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 "Phenom" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Puma Hoops, a sub-label of the German sportswear giant, is preparing a new makeover of its beloved signature shoe, MB.02, in honor of the NBA Charlotte Hornets' star player LaMelo Ball. The dynamic duo's second signature was announced on October 13, 2022, and has been released in multiple makeovers, including Supernova.

The MB.02 signature sneaker now comes in a new colorway called "Phenom'', which is a mix of blue and black. The LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 "Phenom" sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers, such as Foot Locker, and Champ Sports on November 23, 2022.

More about the upcoming LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 "Phenom" sneakers in Blue Atoll and Black hue

Upcoming LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 "Phenom" sneakers clad in Blue Atoll and Black hue (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German label had a successful run of the first signature shoe, which was launched last year in 2021. The MB.01 sneakers garnered a massive demand and sold out with every release. The label launched the MB.02 sneakers with the 'Supernova" colorway. The model is known for its epic proportions and superior responsiveness.

In an official press release, LaMelo Ball introduced the MB.02 sneakers as:

“Working with PUMA to design the second version of my signature shoe is something I am incredibly proud of. When creating the MB.02, we took the designs to the next level to reflect my personal style with the flames, RARE and 1 of 1 graphics and bold colors. I’m excited to see fans experience the MB franchise in a new way with the launch of MB.02.”

This is LaMelo Ball's third NBA season, and his lingering ankle injury has hampered his performance thus far. However, his collaboration with the label continues. The "Phenom" colorway is similar to the Buzz City MB.01 counterpart sneakers, which were released in October.

The official site introduces the colorway as:

"MB.02 Phenom—the latest shoe in LaMelo Ball’s otherworldly PUMA Hoops lineup—embodies the extraordinary talent of its namesake with a one-of-kind aesthetic. Laying the groundwork for this new silhouette is a NITRO foam-infused midsole that mimics Melo’s signature wings."

The site further gives the details of the sneakers:

"The theme extends onto the engineered woven mesh upper in epic proportion, making a wide-spanning style statement. Tonal metallic accents add a hint of luster to the duotone court-ready kicks, while instantly recognizable “1 of 1” branding reiterates that nothing else even comes close."

The upper is primarily black in color, with vibrant blue accents on the sole unit and select branding details. Plastic overlays around the eye stay, midfoot, and toes complement the mesh underlays. The medial side is a mix of blue and black, while the lateral is all black with a Pheonix wing hiding the formstrip logo.

The branding features a Pheonix graphic atop the tongue and heel overlays in blue hues, as well as the "1 of 1" logo on the vamp. The design is completed with blue midsoles and black and blue rubber outsoles.

The "Phenom" sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers at the price of $130 in men's sizes.

