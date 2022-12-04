Where to buy LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 “Rookie of the Year” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

The German activewear juggernaut PUMA is broadening its collaborative catalog with LaMelo Ball in an all-new colorway of its PUMA MB.02 silhouette. The second signature shoe of the Charlotte Hornets protagonist, which debuted earlier in 2022, will be sporting an all-blue makeup for the upcoming launch.

The new “Rookie of the Year” rendition of the recently developed LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 signature shoe is all set to make its debut on December 9, 2022, at 10 am EST. This upcoming release will be available both online and at the physical outlets of PUMA and its partnering retail marketplaces.

Fans will be able to purchase these sneakers in men’s and grade school sizes. While the former is priced at $130, the latter will be offered with a retail price tag of $110.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 “Rookie of the Year” colorway is covered in Blue Atoll and Ultra Blue hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 ROTY shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

PUMA MB.01, one of the top-performing basketball shoes of the previous year, has finally been replaced by the fittingly named PUMA MB.02 silhouette. So far, only a few colorways, like “Phenom” and “Supernova,” and a Nickelodeon collaboration have been debuted by the shoe label.

To broaden its catalog, the silhouette will now arrive in a blue ensemble that pays homage to LaMelo Ball's stellar rookie campaign and ROTY (Rookie of the Year) award.

The description of this “Rookie of the Year” rendition on the shoe label’s official web page reads,

“After a stellar debut season, LaMelo Ball received the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year Award. The new MB.02 ROTY is a tribute to that accomplishment and honors his Buzz City team with its striking teal colorway. A NITRO foam-infused midsole mimics Melo’s signature wings, which extend onto the engineered woven mesh upper in epic proportion.”

The description further reads,

“Outlined in royal blue and white, the bold avian treatment makes a wide-spanning style statement symbolic of the phenom’s soaring start. Tonal metallic accents add a hint of luster to these court-ready kicks, while instantly recognizable “1 of 1” branding reiterates that nothing else even comes close.”

The structured mesh is mostly covered in a softer shade of blue than the lateral sections' TPU wings, which are covered in a richer tone of blue.

Special elements honoring Melo's award can be spotted on the ankle, where the "1 of 1" emblem that is typically placed there has been replaced, and on the insole, where a graphic that imitates the NBA emblem can be seen.

Take a closer at the heel counter of the sneaker (Image via PUMA)

The two-tone lace set, the TPU wings on the medial side, and the back of the heel's spine with the Melo markings have all been accented with white touches.

The pattern is completed by a similar rubber midsole with nitro foam padding and a semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit.

The brand new hoops inspired by LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 “Rookie of the Year” shoes are releasing in a few days. Sneakerheads interested in copping these all-blue basketball shoes can sign up on the brand’s website to receive instant notifications on the new shoe.

