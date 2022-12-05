When will be Sacai x Nike Cortez Zoom “Iron Grey” shoes be released? Price and more explored

Nike has once again teamed up with Sacai for their fresh take on the shoe label’s classic Nike Cortez Zoom silhouette. These highly anticipated shoe, dubbed “Iron Grey,” is dressed in eponymous gray overlays.

The upcoming Sacai x Nike Cortez Zoom “Iron Grey” colorway is all set to make its debut on December 13, 2022, for $185. The shoes will be available online and from the in-store sites of Nike, Sacai, and select retail vendors.

Sacai x Nike Cortez Zoom “Iron Grey” shoes celebrate 50th anniversary of the shoe model

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Sacai x Nike Cortez Zoom Iron Grey shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The footwear made its first appearance in 1972 and soon established itself as a staple of the business's early years. Since its debut, Nike has produced more than 700 renditions.

This style has sparked a great deal of interest from both regular users and sneakerheads thanks to famous figures like Bella Hadid and Kendrick Lamar and the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, which also revamped the silhouette with the brand. Both the distinctive swoosh on the sneakers and the herringbone design on the outsole have piqued interest among people of all generations.

More new variants were released in 2022, expanding the repertoire of this popular model. The Nike Cortez, which is already celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, recently offered it all through special partnerships with Sacai and Union LA. For another new variant, the Swoosh is back with Chitose Abe’s Sacai.

Chitose Abe consistently produces products that are out of this world, and it's safe to say that creativity flows through his veins. Abe's Sacai and Nike have changed the concept of a conventional silhouette ever since they began working together on creative projects, ushering in classic styles into the future.

The shoe, which honors the Cortez silhouette created by Bill Bowerman 50 years ago, includes instantly recognizable Sacai modifications that have come to characterize its distinctive design. The sneaker retains the traditional components that give it a '70s vibe while also hosting a number of modifications that propel it onto new terrain.

The top is made of nylon and suede, and the silhouette is kept straightforward in gray and blue tones. Navy blue nylon wraps around from toe to heel, and gray suede eyestays with two sets of gray laces serve as accents.

In keeping with Sacai's design esthetic, the tongue is double-stacked and co-branded. More dual themes can be seen on the white leather Nike Swoosh and its black-painted sister Swoosh along the midfoot.

The lining of the collar seems to be double stacked, with a blue mesh layered on top of the gray leather. Gray suede embellishments in a variety of tones complete the upper on the heel.

Rounding out the esthetic is a gray, black, and tan stacked sole arrangement with an apparent Zoom Air bubble on the forefoot that completes the overall appearance.

The new Sacai x Nike Cortez Zoom “Iron Grey” shoes are dropping on December 13. Sneaker enthusiasts can sign up on Nike’s official website for updates on the sneakers.

