Where to buy Nike Cortez 23 “Running Rabbit” shoes? Price and more details explored 

After teasing new iterations of the Dunk Lows and Air Force 1s from the 2023 roster, Nike recently unveiled its newly designed Nike Cortez 23 colorway. The newest shade, named "Running Rabbit," will be accented with opulent leather overlays.

The upcoming variant of the classic Nike Cortez 23 silhouette is part of Jordan Brand’s 2023 sneaker launch roster. They are expected to hit the shelves sometime during spring next year at $100 for each pair.

Customers can get their hands on these men’s shoes via the online as well as in-store locations of Nike and a few other partnering retail chains.

Nike Cortez 23 appears in “Running Rabbit” makeup with leather boots-inspired overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Cortez 23 Running Rabbit shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe made its debut in 1972, quickly becoming a mainstay of the company's early years after its release. For the unfamiliar, Nike has created more than 700 variations ever since its inception.

With the help of big names like Bella Hadid, Kendrick Lamar, and the Netflix series Stranger Things, this model has attracted significant interest from both casual users as well as from sneakerheads. The outsole's herringbone pattern, as well as the shoe's iconic swoosh, have aroused interest across generations.

The catalog of this mainstream silhouette was broadened with more new variants released throughout 2022. The Nike Cortez, which is already marking its 50th anniversary this year, has offered everything from exclusive Sacai and Union LA partnerships to limited BETRUE variants in the past few months.

As we get a first look at even more special hues, like the Nike Cortez 23 "Running Rabbit," which was recently unveiled, it appears that the celebration will go on until 2023.

Take a closer at the toe areas of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The entire sneaker will arrive dressed in a Wheat Gold/White/Coconut Milk/Pale Vanilla/Ale Brown/Monarch color scheme. Although the significance of the title "Running Rabbit" remains a little unclear, rumors suggest that it refers to the Year of the Rabbit.

A stretched ale brown tongue with characteristics you'd typically find on a vintage pair of leather boots or loafers complements the fine wheat gold leather top. You can't really talk about these Cortez shoes without bringing up the unusual insole, which has been coated in a rich coconut milk tone for a retro vibe underneath.

It has a swarm of bunnies drawn in a vintage black-and-white style, much like the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Premium "Black Sesame" that debuted earlier this month. The original Nike emblem, created by Carolyn Davidson in the early 1970s, is displayed next to the swarm of rabbits, completing the artwork.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Cortez 23 “Running Rabbit” rendition that is set to launch in 2023. If you absolutely want to buy these shoes, then sign up on the Swoosh label’s official web page to receive quick notifications on the confirmed drop dates of this upcoming shoe.

Poll : 0 votes