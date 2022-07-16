Where to buy Union LA x Nike Un-Cortez Drop 2? Price, release date, and more explored

Chris Gibbs' label, Union LA, further cements his relationship with Nike Inc. with its second drop of the Summer 2022 Un-Cortez collection. After releasing the first two colorways from the Un-Cortez collection on June 21, 2022, the dynamic duo has joined forces again, releasing two new iterations.

Following up on their sold-out Un-Cortez collab, including the Sesame and Off Noir colorway, this collection will feature Lemon Frost and Smoke Grey colorways. Union LA revealed that Drop 2 would be launched on their official e-commerce site on July 21, 2022. While the label hasn't yet confirmed the pricing detail, one can expect the prices to be similar to Drop 1, i.e., $130.

More about the upcoming Union LA x Nike Un-Cortez Drop 2, featuring Lemos Frost and Smoke Grey colorway

Upcoming Union LA x Nike Un-Cortez Drop 2, featuring Lemos Frost and Smoke Grey (Image via @unionlosangles / Instagram)

Union LA has been slowly making its mark on the streetwear and sneaker industry over the last five years, crediting a large part to its continuous Nike Inc. and Jordan brand collaborations. For summer 2022, the Chris Gibbs-founded label has reimagined the Nike Cortez silhouette, marking its 50th anniversary this year.

The collection, dubbed Un-Cortez, celebrates 50 years of Cortez by updating the silhouette. The Union Los Angeles' official statement on Instagram reads,

"We proudly present the UNION x Nike Un-Cortez, a collection that celebrates 50 years of the Cortez by reimagining the silhouette as an expression of the rich history and cultural diversity in Los Angeles."

They further talk about the inspiration behind the collection,

"Shaped by the City of Angels—Union owners Beth Birkett and Chris Gibbs drew inspiration from the people and communities of the city to design an elevated, contemporary take on the classic Nike Cortez."

After delivering the Sesame and Off Noir colorways on June 21, 2022, the LA Based sneaker boutique took to Instagram on July 14, 2022, to announce that their latest colorways will hit the stores next week. The caption reads,

"The Story continues.. Drop 2 of the UNION x Nike Un-Cortez is just around the corner. Both the Smoke Grey and Lemon Frost will be launching July 21."

For their second drop, the sneaker boutique has prepped the uppers with louder accents, which come with bold-colored swooshes and stripes.

The midsole pieces of each colorway have been manufactured with crater foam that enhances the sneakers' visual composition. The sneakers are donned with a multi-colored aesthetic, earth-friendly, and scrappy.

The full-length midsole is constructed out of recycled material for its Crater Foam midsole, and the outsole adapts for Nike Grind construction, which is finished with a contemporary upper. According to Nike, the silhouettes,

"pay tribute to the vibrancy of Angelenos and the rich history the icon has within the city. The Crater Foam midsole and Nike Grind outsole, both made with at least 10% Nike Grind, deliver a fresh lens for the modern generation, while the overall look keeps you rooted to the original from '72."

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Drop 2 de la collection Union LA x Nike Cortez le 21 Juillet ! Drop 2 de la collection Union LA x Nike Cortez le 21 Juillet ! https://t.co/HLJyEYvzkA

The sneakers' uppers are woven textile underlays with overlays constructed out of thick suede and rubberized toes.

The lace dubraes of the sneakers have been designed with "Cortez '72" lettering, which is a nod to the silhouette's original launch in 1972. Further branding details can be seen with the Union LA branding over the tongue, footbed, heel tabs, and forefoot tabs.

The latest set of the Un-Cortez collection will be released on the official e-commerce site of Union LA and in physical stores on July 21, 2022, for an expected retail price of $130.

