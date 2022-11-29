Where to buy Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Love You Forever" shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Oregon shoe label Nike has partnered with multiple artists and rappers in the past, but its ongoing Nike Air Force 1 partnership with Drake has dominated most headlines in the sneaker world recently. These minimal triple white shoes are embellished with beautiful diamond-like crystals. These special sneakers are dedicated to Drake’s mother.

However, when it eventually arrives in stores, the "Love You Forever" design is probably going to sell out right away. The Hotline Bling rapper’s latest Swoosh collaboration is expected to hit the shelves on Thursday, December 8, 2022. These bejeweled footwear pieces will be offered with a retail price tag of $160.

Sneakerheads and music lovers can easily avail these intricate pairs online, as well as at the physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other affiliated retailers.

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Love You Forever” is a personalized edition dedicated to the rapper’s mother

Take a look at the other images shared by Drake (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

Drake's debut on the Nike Air Force 1 "Love You Forever," a limited edition of Bruce Kilgore's 40-year-old model, pays homage to his mother and is motivated by their best-loved book, comes after the NOCTA-exclusive launch of two Hot Step Air Terra models. Aubrey Graham and Swoosh's arrival joint venture was first unveiled more than a year ago, and it featured a plain and traditional "White" AF1 sneaker.

The new customized shoe will be wrapped up in a White/White/White color scheme. It's worth noting that changing the Air Force 1 Low's outer sole unit pattern, for instance, is no small feat; the pair spotlight hearts rather than stars at the forefoot, a decision that compels a brand-new mold. Countless online users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the shoe's simplicity on social media.

A cursive "Love You Forever" replaces the text "AIR" in the lateral midsole, echoing the sentiment of the same-named children's picture book from 1986. This book was written by Robert Munsch and illustrated by Sheila McGraw.

The upcoming sneakers are motivated by the eponymous Love You Forever book (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

The 36-year-old book's devotion to the world was revealed by Drake when he shared a customized edition of it on Instagram alongside the "Love You Forever" Nike Air Force 1. The sneakers were teased along with a note that the rapper dedicated to his mother, it read,

“Your perennial care and nurturing is never lost on me. This book is the time capsule of our love. I long for the days when it was this simple. — Aubrey”

Drake's new Nike sneakers feature heart-shaped gems in the lateral heel as well as letter blocks for the ankle area. The latter element, which wasn't included in earlier glimpses of the joint pair, hints that the product has undergone changes since it was first revealed in 2021.

Keep an eye out for the all-new NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes that are ready for launch in December this year. Rapper fans can easily register on Swoosh’s official website to stay updated on these highly-coveted shoes.

