Where to buy Nike Air Max 97 "Kiss My Airs" shoes? Everything we know so far 

Nike is making preparations for its Air Max 97 colorway. The latest colorway, dubbed “Kiss My Airs,” will be featuring safari textures all across the uppers.

The upcoming colorway of the iconic Nike Air Max 97 silhouette is all set to make its debut in the coming weeks. Although most details are kept under wraps by the Swoosh label, these gray footwear designs will be offered at Nike's online and offline stores, as well as a couple of other partnering sellers.

Nike Air Max 97 “Kiss My Airs” shoes are covered in safari prints in gray tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 Kiss My Air shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the 30th birthday of the Air Max range, Nike launched the "Kiss My Airs" campaign back in 2017. Tinker Hatfield's classic safari patterns, which were inspired by the designer's visit to the furniture store, are now featured on the Nike Air Max 97, following the release of a brilliant volt Air Max 95 at the beginning of last year.

The Swoosh label highlights the beginnings and history of the Air Max silhouette as:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The "Kiss My Airs" series debuted in late 2020 and early 2021, with several Nike Sportswear classics sporting the bold tagline on an outside tab on the top. Moreover, this was further marketed by the usage of Tinker Hatfield's safari pattern. Now, after nearly two years, the Air Max 97 from the in-line selection is still accessible.

Take a closer look at the heel counter and toe top of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

It features a well-known "Silver Bullet" color scheme and a textured surface on the primary layer of the upper. Light neon green accents can be spotted on the tiny swoosh insignia as well as the forefoot area of the Air unit.

Here, the inner linings are accomplished with dark gray textiles that are coupled with bold black insoles, which are embellished with volt swooshes, adding more flashes of colors to these muted-tone footwear pieces. Furthermore, the tongue flaps are topped with lace sets composed of matching gray tones.

The foliated uppers are detailed with the “Kiss My Airs” tag, which is sewn around the heel counters. On the backside, the rear heel counters are stitched with regular Air Max branding tags. Besides the volt green accents, red color is employed to highlight the sole unit placed underneath.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Air Max 97 “Kiss My Airs” shoes that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks. If you’re willing to add them to your footwear collection, then sign up on the Swoosh’s official website to receive further updates on the release dates and pricing info of these pairs.

