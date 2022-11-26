5 upcoming Nike Air Max releases in November 2022

In 1987, Nike launched its first Air Max silhouette, which marked a revolution in the sneaker industry due to its style and technology. The sneaker lineage of this particular Swoosh rendition currently consists of many silhouettes that started with Air Max 1 and later went on to create Air Max 90, 95, 97, 360, 180, 720, and many more.

These sneakers combine unprecedented comfort and striking color schemes. Moreover, the Nike Air Max silhouette line has continued to capture the attention of global fans and athletes. The basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe is awaited every month by many sneakerheads for exclusive and special GRs.

Ahead, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of 5 best Air Max lineage colorways that will be dropping next month.

Top 5 upcoming Nike Air Max silhouettes releasing in December 2022 with eye-catching makeovers

1) Air Max 97 "Hangul Day"

Nice Drops @nicedrops Nike Air Max 97 "Hangul Day"

December 6 ($190) Nike Air Max 97 "Hangul Day"December 6 ($190) https://t.co/09bkXNSHUi

The first rendition to arrive in December is a clean makeover of the Air Max 97. The silhouette celebrates Korea's national holiday of Alphabet Day, also known as Hangul Day. The official site reads:

"A, B, C—let's go! Celebrating Hangul Day, Air Max 97 elevates your game with a fresh, fashion-forward twist. Subtle design details like stitched squares on the tongue and plastic overlay on the side with "나이키" honor the Korean alphabet. And for a premium finish, synthetic suede leather and reflective accents elevate the look and feel."

The sneakers can be copped via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at $190 on December 6, 2022.

2) Air Max Penny "Black and Metallic Silver"

Air Max Penny "Black and Metallic Silver" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second silhouette on the list is a tribute to basketball legend Penny Hardaway. The pair arrives in a sleek and classic colorway that is minimalistic yet stylish. Writing about the Air Max Penny "Black and Metallic Silver," the official website of Nike states:

"Paying tribute to basketball icon Penny Hardaway, the Air Max Penny pulls from the vault to bring you a near 1:1 replica of the hoops original that stole the spotlight in '96... Oh, and the synthetic leather in a Black and Metallic Silver colorway—it's smooth like the legend's stepback jumper.

The sneakers can be availed on December 6, 2022, via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at $170.

3) Air Max Scorpion "Black"

Another distinct model to appear on the list is the Air Max Scorpion, which has recently gained a huge following. The pair arrives in a monochromatic triple-black colorway. Moreover, the silhouette had a cutting-edge design when it debuted in 1987. While talking about how the all-black colorway ensures one's style, Nike writes:

"We asked the Nike soothsayer what your future holds. The answer? A whole lotta comfort. Built around the concept of "point loading," the Air Max Scorpion opens a new chapter in the book of footwear magic. Consult the crystal ball again: You'll see a disruptive design that pairs super-soft chenille fabric with incredibly lightweight Flyknit."

The sneakers can be bought via Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at $250 on December 8, 2022.

4) Air Max 1 '87 "Burgundy Crush"

Air Max 1 '87 "Burgundy Crush' (Image via Nike)

Covered in a winter-appropriate burgundy hue, the swoosh label is introducing a women's exclusive sneaker pair. Additionally, this Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette was given justice with the new makeover. The official website describes the shoes as:

"Allure: the quality of wearing this crafted Air Max 1. Made with premium leather, metallic gold hardware and an incredibly soft liner, they're the new definition of head-turning style. Elevated branding refines your 'fit, while the crystal-clear Air window lets you see into the world of comfort. Lace up, 'cause there’s no containing your next move."

The sneakers can be purchased on December 8, 2022, via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at $150.

5) Air Max 1 Ugly Duckling "Pecan"

Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the silhouette, the swoosh label will launch an Ugly Duckling makeover upon Air Max 1 in "Pecan" colorway. The sneaker comes clad in Pecan/Yellow Ochre/Baroque Brown/Limestone/White color scheme. The silhouette will be launched on Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on December 20, 2022.

At the time of writing this article, the price details weren't revealed.

Other than aforementioned silhouettes, the month will be releasing many other sneakers in celebration of the 35h year anniversary of the Air Max lineage.

