Where to buy Nike Air Max 97 “Hangul Day” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The new Nike Air Max 97 "Hangul Day" version is a prime example of the Oregon-based sportswear company's commitment to celebrating a wide variety of cultures and histories through its limited-edition sneaker releases.

The upcoming “Hangul Day” edition of the Nike Air Max 97 silhouette is slated to land in the footwear world on December 6, 2022, at 8:30 PM EST. These women’s exclusive footwear pieces will be sold for $190 per pair.

Those interested can easily avail of these shoes from the online and in-store locations of Nike and its affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Air Max 97 “Hangul Day” features light silver accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 Hangul Day sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Every year on October 9, South Korea observes Hangul Day, also known as Korean Alphabet Day - a national holiday commemorating the creation and adoption of the Hangul Korean alphabet (or Hangeul).

The 15th of January is also known as "Chosun-gul Day" in North Korea. Before the establishment of Hangul, Koreans utilized their own phonetic writing system in addition to Classical Chinese.

On this day, the nation commemorates King Sejong's achievements and the introduction of the "Hunminjeongeum," a document outlining a completely new alphabet for the Korean language that would later become known as Hangul.

The description of this new Nike Air Max 97 “Hangul Day” edition on the Swoosh’s official web page reads:

“A, B, C—let's go! Celebrating Hangul Day, Air Max 97 elevates your game with a fresh, fashion-forward twist. Subtle design details like stitched squares on the tongue and plastic overlay on the side with "나이키" honor the Korean alphabet. And for a premium finish, synthetic suede leather and reflective accents elevate the look and feel.”

ReleaseRadar @ReleaseR8r Releasing December 6th



Nike Air Max 97 'Hangul Day' Releasing December 6thNike Air Max 97 'Hangul Day' https://t.co/88Tc4SypkU

The Nike Air Max 97 "Hangul Day," which is only available for ladies, comes in a simple palette of clean black, white, light silver, and coconut milk. Its luxurious, all-black top has a suede mudguard and 3M reflective accents. The tongue flap, which is made of light silver, offers additional quality features. In homage of the Korean alphabet, the plastic topping on the sides is marked “나이키.”

Keeping everything in place is a thick, coconut milk-colored midsole that is linked together with a translucent outer sole unit. These midsoles have built-in Air Max cushions to improve comfort and performance.

Mark your calendars for the latest Nike Air Max 97 "Hangul Day" colorway, which will be available in December of this year. Nike fans can sign up for the SNKRS app to receive notifications about the release of this shoe.

In addition to the aforementioned Air Max 97, the Swoosh label has also given its iconic Air Max 1 silhouette, a “Hangul Day” makeover. This shoe recently debuted worldwide on November 17, 2022, following its exclusive drop in Asian sneaker markets.

These shoes are made using similar furry fabrics but in contrasting white hues. Each pair of this Air Max 1 shoe was sold for $160 via Nike’s SNRKS app.

Poll : 0 votes