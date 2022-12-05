Where to buy Nike Air Max 90 “The Future Is Equal” shoes? Everything we know so far 

The Nike Air Max 90 silhouette is getting another fresh iteration soon. For the makeover, the sneaker is dressed in an ensemble guided by the “Future Is Equal” theme. These monotone footwear pieces are embellished with playful prints all over.

The upcoming “The Future Is Equal” variant of the Nike Air Max 90 silhouette will supposedly hit stores in 2023. Although most details are currently being kept under cover by the activewear company, these sneakers will be offered by the in-store as well as the online outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of participating retail vendors.

Sneaker enthusiasts will have to stick around for the confirmed pricing details of these Air Max 90s. These brilliantly made shoes will be dropped in men’s sizes.

Nike Air Max 90 “The Future Is Equal” will arrive in white makeup with multicolored accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Future is Equal shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most well-known sequel to the Air Max 1, the Air Max 90, had variable-width forefoot eyelets plus extra air in the heel. The Air Max 90 was first introduced as the Air Max 3, just like the iconic Air Max 1, and was designed by Tinker Hatfield. The shoe was renamed as the Air Max 90 in retro editions after the year 2000, and the title "Infrared" spread across the globe.

Nike's "The Future Is Equal" line, which debuted a few days ago with the Nike Dunk Low, seems to be just one more method to bring about a more positive and inclusive tomorrow. And the company is now increasing the dimensions of the said pack with a Nike Air Max 90.

The swoosh label highlighted the humble beginnings and legacy of the iconic Air Max 90 silhouette on its official website as:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Nike Air Max 90 "The Future Is Equal" Nike Air Max 90 "The Future Is Equal" https://t.co/s2b8Xj7OSK

The Air Max 90 "The Future Is Equal" is made nearly completely out of a white canvas. To match the appearance of the nearby lace sets, tongue flaps, and inner lining, the TPU reinforcements along the eye stay as well as the heel counters are also in identical colors.

Even the single unit is outfitted simply, in somewhat "Sail" rather than the previously described neutral. Only the collection-specific graphics, including the mouth-shaped logo throughout the heel as well as the phrase "The Future Is Equal," are added in bright hues.

Keep an eye out for the arrival of Nike Air Max 90 “Future is Equal” silhouette that is scheduled for the coming year. Those who wish to buy them are advised to subscribe to the Nike’s official website or its SNKRS app to receive quick updates.

