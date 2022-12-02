5 best women’s Nike Air Max 1 colorways released in 2022 

Sneakerheads will undoubtedly concur that the Nike Air Max 1 silhouette, one of the most well-known footwear designs in the world, is to thank for the brand's popularity. The label has grown over the years in terms of its notoriety and sneaker designs.

Nike has started emphasizing women's exclusive sneakers in recent years to broaden its reach while acknowledging the mainstream appeal of its silhouettes. The brand introduced numerous hues of its classic styles in 2022, including the Nike Dunk Low, Air Force 1, Air Max 1, Air Max 90, and others, but exclusively in women's sizes.

Burgundy Crush and four other colorways of women's exclusive Nike Air Max 1 releases of 2022

1) Nike Air Max 1 WMNS “Somos Familia”

Take a closer look at the Somos Familia colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The limited edition Air Max 1 WMNS "Somos Familia" colorway was released on October 26, 2022. These sneakers were presented with a price label of $110 for each pair and traded via Nike's SNKRS app and some other retail vendors.

To honor Latino Heritage Month, the brand introduced this women's-only rendition of the iconic silhouette. The bright orange and yellow ensemble on this exclusive Nike Air Max 1 WMNS "Somos Familia" is made of burlap and suede. The "Somos Familia"-emblazoned insoles, sun-debossed mudguards, stitched butterfly heels, stitched-on profile swooshes, and a semi-translucent gum rubber outsole unit elevate the offering.

2) Nike Air Max 1 '87 WMNS "Burgundy Crush"

Here's a detailed look at the Burgundy Crush colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Loaded with luxe overlays, these women's special Air Max 1 "Burgundy Crush" shoes are scheduled to be dropped on December 8, 2022, at 8.30 PM EST. With a retail rate of $150 per pair, these monotone sneakers will be available on Nike's SNKRS app and in other retail locations.

The silhouette's finely crafted outer, composed of a silky suede base plus leather reinforcements on the sidewalls and mudguards, primarily features earthy tones. The swoosh on the heels, tongue, and profile is elevated with darker, patterned leather. Below, a thicker midsole and a transparent Air unit complete this shoe.

3) Nike Air Max 1 "Woman's Best Friend"

Take a closer look at the Woman's Best Friend iteration (Image via Sportskeeda)

This playful colorway was released on June 18, 2022. With a price tag of ￥1,099 (around $165) for each pair, these pairs were traded via the SNKRS CN (Chinese mainland site) in women's sizes only.

Furry materials, split-design mudguards, and even tongue tabs that feature bandana-like motifs frequently seen on canine collars are just a few of the styling cues devoted to the lovely pet. Even the top eye-stay is designed to resemble a bone, a favorite food item for our canine companions.

As we move inside the shoe, the liner is decorated with the same vivid green as a tennis ball, and the insoles have a grassy pattern. The mismatched color-blocking that differs on the right and left shoe is the last element boosting the pair.

4) WMNS Nike Air Max 1 '87 Luxe "Ale Brown"

Take a closer look at the luxe Ale Brown colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The luxe "Ale Brown" shoe variant debuted on November 17, 2022. These pairs are available for $150 per pair and can be easily bought from Nike's SNKRS app and the brand's affiliated retail chains.

The shoe features a fine leather structure and is decorated with an ale brown and medium brown shade with an embossed Nike logo on the tongue tabs and heels. The toes and ankles have textured detailing, highlighted by gold-plated lace tips. Ale-colored midsoles and sole outer units are paired with matching Air bubbles as the finishing touch.

5) WMNS Nike Air Max 1 "Tour Yellow"

Here's a closer look at the Tour Yellow colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The two-toned "Tour Yellow" variant of the Air Max 1 shoe was introduced on September 27, 2022. These sneakers were available with a retail price tag of $160 per pair. They were offered via Nike's online locations, alongside a slew of chosen retail outlets.

The shoes have a white mesh top featuring gray, and university gold tumbled leather embellishments. The sides, heels, and tongue all feature yellow Nike Checks with Nike Air marking accordingly. The sneaker's body is topped with a white, grey, and lemon-flavored Air bubble outer sole unit as the final layer.

These were the top picks of Nike Air Max 1 that were made available exclusively to women. If you wish to grab any of the colorways mentioned above for your sneaker collection, check out Nike's shopping website and its partnering retailers.

Poll : 0 votes