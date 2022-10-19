Where to buy Nike 'Somos Familia' collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike is joining the celebrations of the Latin Heritage holiday Dia de Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, by launching an exclusive 'Somos Familia' apparel and footwear collection.

The Somos Familia collection will feature a fresh take on Air Force 1, Air Max 1, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and Dunk High silhouettes. The four-piece footwear collection will be accompanied by a small apparel line.

The entire Somos Familia pack will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the United States and on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Mexico.

More about the upcoming Nike 'Somos Familia' 4-piece footwear collection, celebrating the Day of the Dead

Following the release of the Latino Heritage Month collection in September 2022, the swoosh label is now releasing the 'Somos Familia' collection to commemorate the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos.

This year's collection, like the "Somos Familia" (We Are Family) collection released in 2021, will honor the unbreakable bonds and memories that family members share. The exhibit pays homage to some of Mexico's most well-known cultural traditions. The official site introduces the Somos Familia collection as:

"Celebrate the memories and eternity of our family connections through one of the most representative traditions of Mexico with the Somos Familia collection, inspired by the Day of the Dead."

The footwear line includes four distinct colorways of the Air Force 1, Air Max 1, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and Dunk High silhouettes. These colorways and designs are inspired by the four main offerings, or ofrendas (candles, cempasuchil flower, pan de muetos (dead bread), candles, and salt and water), placed in home altars during the festival.

The colors and textures of the footwear options are inspired by the ofrendas as well. The first silhouette, Women's Air Max 1, features intricate details of the Cempasuchil flower. The silhouette is highlighted by a yellow and orange upper, glow-in-the-dark outsoles, and embossed graphics. The style will cost $110.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT represents the candles of Ofrendas, which represent the illumination path of reuniting souls with their families. Ofrenda is also associated with faith and home. This style, which includes graphics of Cempasuchil flowers, will cost $150.

The Air Force 1 silhouette references to the bread of the dead, which is baked in every home during the festival. The circular shape of bread symbolizes the life cycle and death. The style will be released at $140.

The final silhouette is Nike Dunk High, which represents the water and salt that are combined at the altar. The silhouette is also adorned with traditional orange and black graphics. The style will be released at $140.

The collection is rounded out by apparel items including work jackets, cropped sweaters, tees, and more. The Somos Familia collection will be available in Mexico on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and in the United States on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, via the Nike SNKRS website.

