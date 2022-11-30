Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Wheat Gold Hyper Royal” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Oregon’s Swoosh label Nike has introduced a new addition to its Nike Dunk Low Next Nature catalog. This recently-surfaced silhouette features “Wheat Gold Hyper Royal” colorway, which will be a part of the 2023 Dunk release roster. These pairs will be entirely covered in leather materials.

The upcoming “Wheat Gold Hyper Royal” iteration of the brand’s Dunk Low silhouette is all set to make its debut in 2023. These shoes will be presented in women’s sizes only. Although the drop dates have not yet been announced by the shoe company, these muted toned shoes will be delivered by the physical as well as online locations of Nike, SNKRS app, and a few other select sellers of Nike. The pairs will be priced at $115 each.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature shoes will arrive in “Wheat Gold Hyper Royal” colorway accentuated with volt green elements

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Next nature Wheat Gold Hyper Royal colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

2020 was one of those years that completely revolutionized the sneaker industry. Not only did it see a number of the hottest SB Dunk collaborations ever, it also brought with it a number of limited edition color blockings, including the Nike SB Dunk Low "Laser Orange," which appeared out of nowhere from the Beaverton brand's skateboarding branch.

Nearly three years after its initial debut, it appears that Nike may now be re-issuing that classic shoe with the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Wheat Gold Hyper Royal."

Nike described the humble beginnings of its iconic Dunk Low shoe on its web page as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is wrapped up in a Wheat Gold/Hyper Royal-Light Silver-White-Black-Volt color scheme. Similar in appearance to the SB color blocking, this Dunk has a leather structure that is supple and elegant, with wheat gold layers covering the toe box and lacing system.

On the rear side, the heel counter of the shoe is also encircled by white elements, topped with hyper royal heel tabs. These blue heel tabs cover the Swoosh emblems, and are embellished with characteristic NIKE lettering.

Even if everything up to this point appears to be rather standard, Nike tweaked the appearance with the outer sole unit.

Unlike "Laser Orange," this pair has a sturdy single-tone outer sole unit that harmonizes everything. Strikingly, the volt green inner soles are accomplished with Nike’s Circularity design prints. These designs highlight the shoe label’s solidarity with sustainable fashion and growth.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Dunk Low “Wheat Gold Hyper Royal” shoes that are planned for the following year. Signing up on Nike’s website will keep you informed of the official launch dates of these arriving pairs.

