5 best Nike Dunk Low releases of 2022

Nike is the most well-known shoe company in the world, and its success can be linked to iconic models like the Nike Dunk Low, Air Force 1, Air Max, and others. Over the years, Dunk Low, in particular, has become a household name. This silhouette added more to Nike’s popularity among sneaker connoisseurs and regular shoe buyers.

The Oregon shoe company continues to grow its collection and develop a variety of hues each year. Nike, in a similar vein, released a slew of new iterations throughout 2022. If you're keen to know more about the most well-liked ones, scroll down, as we've listed the top five iterations that have been released so far in 2022.

“Sun Club” and four other Nike Dunk Low releases that made headlines in 2022

1) LeBron James x Nike Dunk Low “Fruity Pebbles”

Take a look at the shoes (Image via Twitter/@justjpmedia)

It is no secret that LeBron enjoys Fruity Pebbles, as proven by the numerous variations of his signature shoe that have featured the cereal's colorblocking. This collaborative “Fruity Pebbles” colorway of Nike Dunk Low silhouette debuted on November 8, 2022. With a selling price of $120, these low-tops were sold by Nike’s SNKRS app and some other partnering vendors.

The sneakers have a white leather foundation with embellishments in red, canyon gold, and cyan blue. The insoles and laces were inspired by the snack Fruity Pebbles, and the tongue tag features branding for the manufacturer. The sneaker is finished off with a white midsole and a milky transparent outsole, while LeBron's insignia is sewn on the heel tab.

2) Nike Dunk Low “TSU Tigers”

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Nike Dunk Low “TSU Tigers” colorway, which represents Tennessee State University, was released as part of the silhouette’s HBCU footwear pack. Other universities, such as Clark Atlanta, Florida A&M, and North Carolina A&T, also received special colorways as part of this collection.

This iteration was officially launched on October 7, 2022, for $120 via Nike’s SNRKS app and a couple of other select retail outlets.

Created in partnership with fashion designer Kalynn Terrell, a Yardrunners 1.0 alumna and graduate of Tennessee State University who cultivated her creative chops there. The university colors of Black, Red, Blue, and Yellow are reflected by this multicolored Nike Dunk Low.

The tongue tags, laces, and "Tiger Pride" markings on the tiger-striped insoles of the footwear all incorporate tiger imagery. The year the university was founded, 1912, is etched on the heel tabs. The TSU motto, "Think. Work. Serve," is placed on the inner tongue of the sneaker to complete it.

3) Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson”

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson began at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking racial barriers in baseball. The Swoosh created a special edition of Dunk Low to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the historical occasion. This iteration was released on July 19, 2022, via Nike’s SNKRS app with a retail price tag of $130.

Setting the scenario, the pair is adorned in cream suede uppers with vivid royal blue embellishments. The latter is covered with a collage of Jackie's well-known remarks on equity and equality, with the exception of the Swoosh, which has a dual-layered suede treatment.

Extra details include baseball-stitch laces, special 75th-anniversary marking at the tongue, #42 embellishment at the heel, and graphic insoles that match the toppings on the pair. All of this rests on a white and black sole unit, with contrasting blue stitching completing the look.

4) Nike Dunk Low “Barbershop”

Take a closer look at the white and black colorways (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk Low “Barbershop” edition offered two colorways, black and white. Both the colorways were launched on June 17, 2022. Each pair was sold with a fixed price tag of $110 for adult sizes. These shoes were also offered in children's sizes with varying price tags.

The white and black colorways featured different makeup. While the former was fashioned with suede overlays, the latter was made using premium leather panels. The black shoe was adorned with soft blue tones, and the white one was highlighted with crisp white details all over. Both iterations were completed with identical white midsoles and blue outer sole units.

5) Nike Dunk Low SE “Sun Club”

On July 7, 2022, the “Sun Club” special edition of the Nike Dunk Low went on sale. With a retail price of $110, these low-tops were available for purchase on Nike’s SNRKS app and some of the brand’s partnering retail chains.

The shoe features a distinctive combination of hues and materials. White is used on the quarters and toeboxes, and a smooth, linen-like fabric spans the entire foundation. Apricot, green, yellow, pink, blue, and purple-hued tumbled leather is used to create the sneaker's toppings. Small stitched palm trees and sunsets, together with a Swoosh smile, complete the heel counter.

These were only a few of the multiple colorways that debuted in the previous months of 2022. If you want to get your hands on any of the aforementioned iterations, check out some of the Swoosh’s select retail chains. You can also sign up on Nike's website for timely updates on future Dunk Low releases planned for the coming weeks.

