Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stadium Green” shoes? Price and more details explored

After the clean "Royal Blue" iteration of Nike Air Force 1 earlier this year, the label is introducing a "Stadium Green" colorway.

Nike never seems to run out of ways to dress its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The recently surfaced “Stadium Green” colorway of the Air Force 1 Low perfectly highlights the brand’s aforesaid trait. The new sneakers will feature eponymous green tones along with blue and white makeup.

The new “Stadium Green” variant of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette will be released sometime during spring next year. Although the confirmed drop dates for this green AF1 are yet to be announced, the shoes will be sold online as well as on the in-store sites of Nike, SNKRS app, and other partnering retailers for $110.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will arrive in “Stadium Green” colorway with royal blue and white overlays

The Air Force 1 is without a doubt one of the most recognized basketball sneakers of all time, and it will remain so. With the forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Stadium Green," the Bruce Kilgore-designed classic appears to be returning to its fundamentals after a few months of absolutely unusual colorways.

In the past few weeks, the sneaker world has received many different colorways like “Sail Sage,” “Clouds,” “Pink Paisley,” “Beef and Broccoli,” and more. Nike mentions the origin and evolution of the Air Force 1 silhouette on its official website as,

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The entire shoe is wrapped up in a White/Stadium Green-Game Royal-Sanddrift-Sail-Gum Light Brown color scheme. The characteristic smooth leather structure of its surrounding elements, which are centered around a canvas mid-foot section, is left intact, leaving the identical white leather panels on its tongue flaps. These tongues are topped with matching lace sets. Furthermore, the sock liners are accomplished with white textiles.

"Royal Blue" introduces their branding on the tongue tabs, along with the base of the nearby back tab, which offers a subdued golden yellow needlework. The "Sail"-hued midsole and gum-treated outer sole unit placed underfoot add a retro touch to the clean white upper base, while the namesake green Swoosh brightens up the monotony.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stadium Green” shoes will supposedly arrive in the spring of 2023. Swoosh fans and other casual buyers can sign up on Nike’s official website or its SNKRS app to receive further updates on the release dates of the aforementioned colorway.

