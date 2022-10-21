Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low Pink Paisley? Everything we know so far

Nike is celebrating the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette's 40th anniversary. The label has released collaborative pairs of silhouettes with well-known labels such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and artists such as Billie Eilish.

Now, continuing their celebrations, the label will release multiple Air Force 1 Low designs in the second half of 2022. The latest colorway to appear on the shoes is a Pink Paisley.

The release information for the Air Force 1 Low Pink Paisley hasn't been revealed by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers in Spring 2023 at a price of $110.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Pink Paisley sneaker features pearl bandana prints

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Pink Paisley sneaker featuring pearl bandana prints (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruce Kilgore designed the iconic Nike Air Force 1 silhouette back in 1982, and the silhouette is now marking its 40th anniversary. This design is one of the most popular and acclaimed sneakers, known for its clean aesthetics and bold colorway options. The Swoosh label introduces the legendary Air Force 1 silhouette on its official site by stating,

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

In 40 years of its existence, the shoe has gone through numerous bold and unique makeovers with multiple iterations, including High-top, LV8, Mid-top, and Low-top shapes. The site further explains the silhouette's significance in the sneaker world,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Now, after the Olive Paisley design earlier this year in May, the swoosh label has decided to release its Pink Paisley colorway. The label released a Dunk Low Paisley pack on its e-commerce site earlier this year, which was sold out almost immediately.

Now, the swoosh label is expanding its Paisley pattern over the Air Force 1 Low silhouette. Most of the uppers are clad in a pastel Pearl Pink hue across the heel and the toe, with vamp clad in a slightly lighter but tonal hue.

The pearl pink hue is given a flair with the addition of a hot-pink accent over the heel tabs and the swoosh logos at both the lateral and medial sides. These hot-pink branding details are constructed from canvas material with paisley bandana print detailing.

In contrast, the Hot Pink hue embellishments are accentuated over the sock liners and tongue branding. The underfoot, the midsoles, and the outsoles come in crisp white. The look is tied up with the paisley pink-hued dubrae over the laces.

The Air Force 1 Low Paisley Pink will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS in Spring 2023, exclusively in women's sizes. The pair is likely to retail at $110.

