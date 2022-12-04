Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda Neon” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike Dunk Low is counted among the most popular silhouettes of the Swoosh label. Therefore, the footwear brand pays special attention to the silhouette by adding new colorways and bringing back beloved variants from the past. The “Reverse Panda” rendition of the shoe has been a widely admired variant, which is why the shoe label is getting ready to launch this colorblocking with neon embellishments spread across the uppers.

The upcoming “Reverse Panda Neon” colorway of the mainstay Nike Dunk Low silhouette is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023. These low-top sneakers will be dropped with a retail price label of $110 for each pair. Fans can easily purchase these highly coveted Dunks from the offline and online locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of select retail chains.

Nike Dunk Low will arrive in "Reverse Panda" makeup with neon accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Reverse Panda Neon shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's difficult to dispute that there has ever been a better time to get a pair of Nike Dunks, even though some aficionados of the model may feel that it has recently been overused with the peak in demand. There is a Dunk for everyone in the different in-house creations, such as "Grand Purple," "Mica Green," "Year of the Rabbit," and more, in addition to the partnerships with LeBron James that Nike has introduced in recent weeks.

With the newest Dunk Low "Reverse Panda Neon," the wildly preferred grayscale "Panda" colorway has now been correctly inverted. Earlier this year, the shoe industry had already embraced “Reverse Panda” iteration, sporting a classic black and white color palette.

Beaverton’s activewear label highlights the roots and prominence of its Dunk lineup on its website, which reads:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Take a closer look at the toe tops of the arriving Nike Dunk Low shoes (Image via Nike)

The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Black/Black-White-Volt color scheme. The typical "Panda" color blocking is reversed, with black covering the tumbled leather underlays and white shades spread across the various overlays. Moreover, the underlays is a combination of smooth and tumbled leather.

Even the tongue flap and lace set are reversed for the latest sneaker. Here, the tongue flaps are adorned with tags featuring Nike markings towards the collars and the branding accents are highlighted with a jolt of volt green.

The neon "Nike" embroidery on the heel tab adds another pop of color to the grey swoosh that runs along the midfoot. With the white insole receiving a splash of volt green, Nike labeling provides the ultimate burst of vivid color. Finalizing the esthetic is a black rubber outer sole unit that is perfectly combined with a White Dunk midsole from Nike to finish the overall design.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Panda Neon” shoes that are expected to hit the shelves in the coming year. To stay updated on the launch, sign up on the shoe business’ official web page.

