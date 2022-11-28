Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Mica Green” colorway? Price and more details explored 

Beaverton activewear juggernaut Nike is preparing for the release of the new Nike Dunk Low shoe, which will be available in an all-new colorway in "Mica Green" next summer.

The upcoming “Mica Green” iteration of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette is slated to arrive in the sneaker market sometime during the summer of 2023. These green Dunk Lows will be sold for a fixed price of $110 per pair.

Dunkheads and interested readers can easily buy them from the online and physical locations of Nike’s SNKRS and a slew of select retail shops. These low-cut shoes will be dropped in men’s sizes.

Nike Dunk Low will be released in "Mica Green" with photon dust accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk Low Mica Green shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low is a low-key version of Peter Moore's iconic Dunk design for Nike. Its origins can be traced back to 1985 when the basketball teams of twelve universities in the prestigious NCAA division wore this model.

A few years after its inception, Nike SB created a new niche for it to dominate the sneaker market. Although the Nike SB Dunk Low has gained a lot of attention, regular Dunk Lows have also become a streetwear fashion staple. As a result, the shoe company regularly updates the silhouette with new fabrics and color schemes.

The Nike Dunk Low "Mica Green" was just released, and while we won't see Nike's "Remastered" version of the model until 2023, we'll still see a number of regular releases. In addition to the "Mica Green," other colorways such as "Gorge Green," "Lunar New Year," and "Chicago" are expected to hit the market early next year.

The origin and backstory of the Nike Dunk Low are highlighted on the shoe manufacturer's official website as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Mica Green/Sail-Photon Dust color scheme is used throughout the shoe. The footwear is primarily two-toned and made of superior tumbled leather and canvas, with mica green and photon dust appearing on the toppings and underlays, respectively. A set of flat lace sets in the same mica green color as the mesh tongue flap extends just beneath the sail tongue tag.

This color pattern is complemented by the Nike Swoosh along the midfoot, which extends back to the similarly colored Nike-embroidered heel tab. The Swoosh adds a photon dust coloration to the sockliner and insole to match the underlays throughout the uppers.

Rounding out the shoe is a sail rubber midsole that is neatly glued to the white outer sole unit pair.

Those who want to get their hands on the upcoming “Mica Green” colorway, must sign up on the brand’s official web page for quick updates on the confirmed drop date of these arriving pairs.

