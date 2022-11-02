When will the LeBron James x Nike Dunk Low x Fruity Pebbles sneakers be released?

The Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is continuing its collaboration with star player LeBron James for a whimsical makeover of the iconic Dunk Low silhouette. The dynamic duo continues to roll out multiple footwear silhouettes every year, including the NBA legend's signature shoe line, LeBron 20.

Now, the two are leaving their comfort zone by readying a three-way collaboration alongside the cereal label Fruity Pebbles - which is King James' favorite cereal. The terrific trio of LeBron James, Post Fruity Pebbles, and Nike will be launching a tasteful makeover upon the Dunk Low silhouette.

The silhouette is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on November 8, 2022.

LeBron James x Nike Dunk Low x Fruity Pebbles sneakers pay homage to LeBron's favorite cereal

Upcoming LeBron James x Nike Dunk Low x Fruity Pebbles sneakers paying homage to LeBron's favorite cereal (image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk Low version comes after the release of the LeBron 19 silhouette's "Magic Fruity Pebbles" makeover in March 2022 and the previous Fruity Pebble makeover upon the LeBron 4 PE silhouette a decade ago.

James has stated numerous times that one of his favorite breakfast cereals is Fruity Pebbles. After the release of the LeBron 4, LeBron 15, and LeBron 19 makeover of the Fruity Pebbles, the cereal will be themed upon Dunk Low.

The shoes will come clad in a 'Milk White / Habanero Red / Dark Sulfur / Laser Blue' color palette. The upper of the sneaker is constructed out of white leather, which contrasts with the Habanero Red overlays, affixed upon the toe boxes, lacing area, heel counters, and insides of the tongues.

Another hue is added with the Laser Blue feature upon the heel tabs and swooshes on both medial and lateral side profiles. Lastly, a dark sulfur color is added over the ankle collars. The most prominent feature of the shoe is added over the laces and printed patterned sockliners.

The "Fruity Pebbles" lettering branding is added over the tongue tabs to finish off the look. More branding is added over the heel tabs with "NIKE" lettering and iconic crown insignias of James. The look is finished off with milky white outsoles and pristine white solid midsoles.

The official site introduced the silhouette:

"Jumpstart your day with the Dunk Low x FRUiTY PEBBLES™. Milk White accents and a mouthwatering FRUiTY PEBBLES™ graphic (LeBron's favorite cereal) sweeten any outfit. Crown insignias celebrate the King's unstoppable game, while FRUiTY PEBBLES™-inspired laces and vibrant colors."

The sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on November 8, 2022, at a retail price of $120.

