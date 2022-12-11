Mizuno Alpha 'Azure Blue' football boots: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Japanese sports equipment and activewear company Mizuno recently introduced its Azure Blue football boot pack, which included a revamped version of Mizuno Alpha. This complete new pack is designed especially for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As the name suggests, all three silhouettes offered under this assortment are covered in blue ensembles.

The latest Mizuno Alpha Azure Blue football cleats can be easily bought from the online locations of a few trusted retail stores like Unisport, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Pro:Direct Sport, and more.

Interested shoppers can get their hands on these Mizuno Alpha cleats for a payment of￥23,650 (around $174) for each pair.

Mizuno Alpha Azure Blue football boots were exclusively designed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Take a closer look at the Alpha Azure Blue boots (Image via Mizuno)

Known for their quality and craftsmanship, Mizuno football boots are the pinnacle of shoe design for many players. This is because their "Made in Japan" leather boots are handcrafted from the most premium materials.

This time, the Japanese label has created an all-new “Azure Blue” football boot pack in readiness for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The pack offers the reinterpreted variants of three widely loved silhouettes, namely Alpha, Morelia II, and Morelia III Neo.

Introducing its World Cup special Azure Blue pack, the brand’s Instagram caption says:

“A mirage in the desert is revealed. I Enhancing our best models, this new colourway is unique and sophisticated.”

With the sleek Mizuno Alpha FG soccer boots in Blue Curacao/Snow White/Red Brown Satin, players can accelerate to their maximum speed in a matter of seconds. Moreover, they make for quick movement and decisive play.

Although it is referred to as Azure Blue, the color scheme seems to be aqua with accents of copper. Additionally, the Qatari desert's oasis and clear sky serve as the main sources of inspiration. Upon this Alpha, the Runbird emblem is imprinted with a white rim and copper striations.

The Alpha is the ideal solution for speed boots, blending an incredibly light, multi-layered synthetic top with sensitive Enerzy foam to ensure that a player wins any form of footrace. Moreover, when their foot touches the ground, Enerzy, a feature taken from Mizuno's most well-liked running boots, releases a considerable amount of energy that helps the player move forward quickly and effortlessly.

The foam is also robust and offers rearfoot padding to keep an individual secure for the full 90 minutes and even beyond. The Alpha's quick, ultralight feel is also a result of the upper five-laver composition.

Here's a detailed look at the inner lining and insole branding accents of the boots (Image via Mizuno)

These pairs have a suede-like interior, a sponge layer, a skeleton structure for stability, a stretchy woven layer, a thin PU top shell, as well as a touch-sensitive coat for comfort. All were well crafted, as promised by Mizuno.

The variant of the Alpha series features Mizuno's bouncy KaRVO RS insole board, which tends to make the boot even speedier, particularly in the first few meters. Here, the inner linings and the insoles are accomplished with black hues, with the insoles being embellished with “Mizuno Alpha” and “Made in Japan” lettering.

Those who are eyeing a pair of good football boots can surely check them out at the aforementioned retail shops. Prices will vary with different retail shops.

