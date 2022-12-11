Mizuno 'Azure Blue' Pack: Where to buy, price, and more explored

While everyone is focused on the major brands, true football boot enthusiasts are keeping track of Mizuno and their premium leather boots. They will likely appreciate that the Japanese manufacturer has introduced a brand new World Cup Pack named "Azure Blue."

This latest boot collection, which includes the most updated Alpha, the all-leather Morelia II, and the ultrafast Neo III in both its standard and beta variants, recently became available for purchase.

The newly designed Mizuno “Azure Blue” boot pack is currently available for purchase from trusted online retail stores like Unisport, Dick’s, Pro:Direct Sport, and more.

While the Mizuno Alpha is priced at ￥23,650 (around $174), the other two, the Morelia II and Morelia Neo III, are marked at ￥22,550 (approximately $165) and ￥24,750 (around $182).

Mizuno “Azure Blue” pack offers three football boot designs designed exclusively for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Take a closer look at the football boot (Image via Mizuno)

For many footballers, Mizuno soccer cleats represent the highest standard of boot design because of their reputation for excellence and craftsmanship. Their "Made in Japan" leather footwear, which is produced from the highest-quality materials, is a prime example of this. Some athletes choose not to wear anything else because they're that pleasant.

The Morelia, their longest-lasting boot, was initially created in the 1980s to provide South Americans who had grown up playing barefoot with an ultra-light, comfortable grip. The current Morelia, if you choose Morelia Neo with cutting-edge technology or the classic, always-comfortable Morelia II, is still designed with the goal of showcasing their flare, touch, and expertise.

Mizuno finally dropped the "Azure Blue" collection as part of their World Cup preparations for 2022. For the first time, the brand-new Alpha boot is exhibited along with the widely acclaimed Morelia Neo III and Morelia II silhouettes. For the unfamiliar, Mizuno unveiled its truly innovative Alpha silhouette at the start of November.

The brand highlighted the significance and link between the Azure Blue boot pack and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It mentioned,

“Azure Blue is an elegant shade of blue which represents confidence and stability: since centuries it symbolizes the divine power and the mystery of life. The Azure Blue also represents the sky above the football field. When you score a goal you scream at the sky.”

It further continued,

“When you fall down you look at the sky and it gives you the strength to get back on your feet. To give your best. To never give up.”

The three boots are now offered in matching "Blue Curacao/Red Brown Satin" colorways as part of the brand's fresh on-pitch style for the 2022 World Cup, the "Azure Blue" pack. This is the first time they have arranged this with the Morelia Neo III and Morelia II. The concept behind the appearance is that it symbolizes Qatar's topography, where the sea meets the sand.

Here's a detailed look at the Morelia II shoes (Image via Mizuno)

First is the Alpha, which comes in the original colorway "Blue Curacao/Snow White/Red Brown Satin." As with the other two boots, the blue serves as the primary base coat, and the copper tint is most prominent on the chrome soleplate as well as the run bird emblem on the side.

With a weight of just 195g, the Alpha is a genuine ultralight speed boot. The boot's minimal weight alone does not make it quick, either. The Tailored Fit woven structure delivers a great fit, and Mizuno Enerzy foam enhances padding and energy return. Since it is all synthetic, it differs from the classic leather that Mizuno is known for.

The Morelia Neo III has a remarkably strong resemblance to the Alpha, except instead of "Snow White," it has "Galaxy Silver," which is more apparent on the Runbird emblem. In addition to looking good, the Morelia Neo III is now the collection's middle boot, which provides the finest of both worlds thanks to its unique and modern design and traditional K-leather heels.

FootballShirtCulture.com @footballshirt



Read more:



#Mizuno These are the Mizuno Morelia Neo 3 β Made In Japan FG Azure Blue football boots in Blue Curacao/Galaxy Silver/Blue Curacao, featuring a lightweight, streamlined design that’s refined for absolute speed.Read more: footballshirtculture.com/football-boots… #Mizuno Football #footballboots These are the Mizuno Morelia Neo 3 β Made In Japan FG Azure Blue football boots in Blue Curacao/Galaxy Silver/Blue Curacao, featuring a lightweight, streamlined design that’s refined for absolute speed.Read more: footballshirtculture.com/football-boots…#Mizuno #MizunoFootball #footballboots https://t.co/Dz4xeinFcq

Lastly, the Morelia II is one of football's most enduring silos thanks to its unparalleled comfort, leather texture, and retro appearance. It is still a rare item today, created from the finest K-leather featuring classic craftsmanship, and offered in this design with less emphasis on the "Red Brown Satin" coppery tones and more emphasis on the blue color.

The soccer cleats from the exclusive 2022 World Cup collection are easily purchasable from the aforementioned retail marketplaces. Prices can vary between different retail shops.

Poll : 0 votes